New York consul general's former Park Avenue residence has sold
The former residence of Canada's consul general in New York has sold after nearly two years on the market.
One realtor website says the five-bedroom apartment on Park Avenue sold for US$8.05 million on May 11.
Global Affairs Canada has not yet confirmed the sale price but in March said it had received an offer on the residence.
The apartment was originally listed for US$9.5 million in August 2024 with government officials saying the sale was necessary because the residence needed millions of dollars in renovations.
That same year, Global Affairs Canada bought a new luxury condominium to serve as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
The new apartment, located on "Billionaires' Row" near Central Park, caused backlash in Canada with Conservatives saying the C$9 million purchase was wasteful and opulent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2026.
By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.