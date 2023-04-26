Adrienne Houghton Teased A 'Cheetah Girls' Reboot & It's An Emotional Rollercoaster For Fans
"Is this the bootleg version?"
Disney's The Cheetah Girls has a loyal following that craves another film since the last one premiered in 2008. Over a decade later, actress, Adrienne Houghton, teased TikTokers with a reboot, but it's not what you think.
Houghton visited the Empire State Building and recorded a video with the staff of the national monument, which took movie lovers on quite the emotional rollercoaster.
The skyscraper's staff uploaded a clip with big text, reading, "CHEETAH GIRLS REBOOT." Yes, it was in all capital letters.
The audio playing was "Strut Like You Mean It," a popular song from the show. During Houghton's feature, she walked along the balcony of the building as she lip-synched her part.
While fans thought the next scene of the TikTok would show another beloved cast member, it became pretty clear she was fooling around. It showed two other employees at the Empire State Building finishing the other verses of the song.
Creators who saw the video were disappointed, to say the least. They really thought a new film was in the works and this upload definitely pulled at their heartstrings.
"This is false advertising, I got excited," one person wrote.
Others wished Raven Symoné was going to be featured in the video.
"The way I got so excited," one user replied with a frowning emoji.
The Empire State Building's social media team is known to make plenty of jokes on their feed and play along with the trend, so this "reboot" tease wasn't off-brand for them to do.
However, the reboot might not be totally off the table...at least not for two of the Cheetah Girls.
Houghton now hosts E! News and had Symoné as a special guest back in February. Both women said they would be more than happy to do a reboot with each other, however, they didn't mention anything about their other two castmates, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams.
Symoné did mention that "everyone loves a reboot" right now, but not when it falls below viewers standards, and "you can't ruin TheCheetah Girls."
So, it looks like fans will have to dig deep in their VCR collection or find the old franchise on their On-Demand streaming services for now.