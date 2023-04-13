A Barbie Cafe Is Coming To 2 Major US Cities & It's The Ultimate Retro Beach Glam Experience
You'll feel like you've just entered a real Barbie world! 💖
With the new Barbie movie coming to the big screen this July, it looks like the beloved American doll is taking over the world once again. So much so that two major U.S. cities will soon be enjoying all the retro beach vibes through the Malibu Barbie Cafe immersive dining experience.
Malibu will be making waves this summer and spring seasons in New York City, NY, and Chicago, IL, with a Barbie-themed cafe that will have all the guests feeling like they just stepped into a real Barbie world.
The dining experience is set in a 70s vibe in Malibu, CA, with the characteristic Barbie colors, beach decorations, and lots of retro glam.
For a price of $50 per person — kids pay $35 — your ticket includes a reserved seat with a guaranteed window at dining time, a choice of entree, and a side item. The menu features Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, and a California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich. Event-goers can also indulge in an Anything is Possible Sundae.
Adding to the experience, you’ll find a variety of photo opportunities, like a full-size Barbie doll box, to interact with.
If you want to take a bit of this memorable moment with you, the cafe will have exclusive Barbie merchandise you can enjoy at home.
Malibu Barbie Cafe will take place from May 17 to September 15 in NYC and from June 07 to September 15 in Chi-city.
Whether you’re planning to go with your friend group, date, family, or girl squad, you’re in to have a great time and submerge yourselves in the glamorous, chic, and beachy world of Barbie.
Malibu Barbie Cafe
Price: $50
When: NYC: May 17 - September 15, 2023 | Chicago: June 07 - September 15, 2023
Address: TBA
Why You Need To Go: You can immerse yourself in a real Barbie world with the Malibu Barbie Cafe and enjoy a great time with your friends, family, or date.