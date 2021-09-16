Nicki Minaj Got Called Out By Trinidad And Tobago's Health Minister After Her Testicle Tweet
"We wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim," he said.
The internet has been abuzz since Nicki Minaj claimed a cousin's friend got into some serious testicular trouble after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, but Trinidad and Tobago's health minister is not impressed.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, September 15, Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh refuted the Trinidad-born rapper's claim and complained that the "false claim" had wasted so much of his department's time.
My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.… https://t.co/xQJa2xi9TX— Nicki Minaj (@Nicki Minaj) 1631569446.0
"What was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track down," Deyalsingh said, "because we take all these claims, seriously, whether it's on social media, or mainstream media."
"As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad [...] or anywhere else. None that we know of anywhere else in the world," he added.
AP also reported the claims were false, and the New York Times wrote that the White House has reached out to Minaj to discuss vaccine safety. However, there's still no news yet on whether or not Dr. Fauci will get an invite to her cousin's friend's wedding if it ever gets rescheduled.
The CDC has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.