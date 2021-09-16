Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Nicki Minaj Got Called Out By Trinidad And Tobago's Health Minister After Her Testicle Tweet

"We wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim," he said.

Nicki Minaj Got Called Out By Trinidad And Tobago's Health Minister After Her Testicle Tweet
@nickiminaj | Instagram, The Office Of The Prime Minister Of Trinidad And Tobago | Facebook

The internet has been abuzz since Nicki Minaj claimed a cousin's friend got into some serious testicular trouble after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, but Trinidad and Tobago's health minister is not impressed.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, September 15, Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh refuted the Trinidad-born rapper's claim and complained that the "false claim" had wasted so much of his department's time.

"What was sad about this is that it wasted our time yesterday, trying to track down," Deyalsingh said, "because we take all these claims, seriously, whether it's on social media, or mainstream media."

"As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad [...] or anywhere else. None that we know of anywhere else in the world," he added.

AP also reported the claims were false, and the New York Times wrote that the White House has reached out to Minaj to discuss vaccine safety. However, there's still no news yet on whether or not Dr. Fauci will get an invite to her cousin's friend's wedding if it ever gets rescheduled.

The CDC has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Keep Reading Show less