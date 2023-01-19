NY Congressman George Santos Denied Dressing As A Drag Queen In Brazil & Pictures Were Found
He supported Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
New York Congressman George Santos took a political stance against LGBTQ+ laws. He supported many legislations that would inhibit the community's rights, including Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Recently, Pictures about his past were found alleging that he was dressed in drag.
MSNBC columnist Marisa Kabas dug up an old newspaper revealing who is claimed to be Santos in a red dress and brunette wig with a full face of makeup on.
"I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach," Kabas posted to Twitter.
\u201cNEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icara\u00ed Beach.\u201d— Marisa Kabas (@Marisa Kabas) 1674073745
Pop Crave got their hands on a clearer photo of Kitara, which has celebrity drag queens on Twitter obsessed with the content.
The photo is climbing upwards of 2.2 million views showing a side-by-side of Santos' and Kitara's faces.
Bombae from Season 3 of Canada's Drag Race replied to the tweet, "what season of drag race was he on?"
Another person published a meme of Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants in makeup with fake nails and wrote, "he really said drag for me but not for thee."
\u201cCongressman George Santos used to perform in drag under the name Kitara Ravache, Brazilian drag queen Eula Rochard alleges.\n\nSantos has been criticized for his alignment with Republican leaders who say drag queens are \u201cgrooming\u201d kids, and supporting Florida\u2019s Don\u2019t Say Gay bill.\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1674114053
Two of his acquaintances told Reuters on January 18 that Santos competed in Brazilian beauty pageants 15 years ago.
Santos fired back, denying all of the allegations.
"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this," he posted to Twitter.
Aside from this, the Congressman has been combating a slew of other claims people are accusing him of, such as taking money from a dying dog's GoFundMe account.
He has been using his Twitter platform to speak out against these statements.