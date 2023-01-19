Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
george santos

NY Congressman George Santos Denied Dressing As A Drag Queen In Brazil & Pictures Were Found

He supported Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Florida Associate Editor
George Santos holding an apple pie. Right: George Santos at the podium.

George Santos holding an apple pie. Right: George Santos at the podium.

@santos4_congress | Instagram

New York Congressman George Santos took a political stance against LGBTQ+ laws. He supported many legislations that would inhibit the community's rights, including Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Recently, Pictures about his past were found alleging that he was dressed in drag.

MSNBC columnist Marisa Kabas dug up an old newspaper revealing who is claimed to be Santos in a red dress and brunette wig with a full face of makeup on.

"I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach," Kabas posted to Twitter.

Pop Crave got their hands on a clearer photo of Kitara, which has celebrity drag queens on Twitter obsessed with the content.

The photo is climbing upwards of 2.2 million views showing a side-by-side of Santos' and Kitara's faces.

Bombae from Season 3 of Canada's Drag Race replied to the tweet, "what season of drag race was he on?"

Another person published a meme of Patrick from Spongebob Squarepants in makeup with fake nails and wrote, "he really said drag for me but not for thee."

Two of his acquaintances told Reuters on January 18 that Santos competed in Brazilian beauty pageants 15 years ago.

Santos fired back, denying all of the allegations.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this," he posted to Twitter.

Aside from this, the Congressman has been combating a slew of other claims people are accusing him of, such as taking money from a dying dog's GoFundMe account.

He has been using his Twitter platform to speak out against these statements.

    Jenna Kelley
    Florida Associate Editor
    Jenna Kelley is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on trends and celebrities in Florida and is based in Miami-Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
Recommended For You

Loading...