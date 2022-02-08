Sections

online learning

8 Online Courses That Can Help You Land A Tech Job If You Have No Experience

Get a certificate in data analytics, UX design, IT support and more! 🤓

Commerce Writer
8 Online Courses That Can Help You Land A Tech Job If You Have No Experience
Weedezign | Dreamstime, Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

If you've decided to embark on a tech career but don't have any experience in the field, Coursera is a great place to start.

From data analytics to blockchain specializations, the online course provider offers a handful of professional certificate programs and specializations that can help you land your first tech job. You can complete all of them online, which is perfect for anyone who needs flexibility when it comes to education.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial, but after that, it's $39 a month to subscribe. Each program that's listed typically takes around six months to complete, so you shouldn't need to spend more than $300 on the certification you choose to start. Financial aid is available if needed, and it's easy to apply for it.

Looking to transition into tech but have zero experience? Here are 11 certifications and specializations you can complete online that are led by companies like Google and IBM.

Google UX Design Professional Certificate

Weedezign | Dreamstime

This certification program has a total of seven courses to complete, including foundations in UX design and responsive web design in Adobe XD. Some common roles this certification could lead you to include UX designer, UI designer and UX researcher.

ENROLL NOW

Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

One Photo | Dreamstime

This certification program has a total of eight courses to complete, including data foundations, analysis and a case study. Some common roles this certification could lead you to include junior data analyst, junior data scientist, and HR/payroll analyst.

ENROLL NOW

Google Project Management: Professional Certificate

Andrey Popov | Dreamstime

This certification program has a total of six courses to complete, including foundations of project management, project planning and a capstone project. Some common roles this certification could lead you to land a job as a program manager, junior project manager, project coordinator and more.

ENROLL NOW

Google IT Support Professional Certificate

Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime

This certification program has a total of five courses to complete, including technical support foundations and IT security. Common roles this certification could lead you to include support specialist, database administrator, IT technician and more.

ENROLL NOW

IBM Full Stack Cloud Developer Professional Certificate

Lightfieldstudiosprod | Dreamstime

This certification program has a total of 10 courses including introductions to cloud computing and web development with HTML, CSS and JavaScript. It takes about 13 months to complete. This professional certification will prepare you for an entry-level developer position using Cloud technologies.

ENROLL NOW

Python for Everybody Specialization

Alfonso Sanchez Segura | Dreamstime

This specialization has a total of five courses to complete in the span of eight months, including programming for everybody and Python data structures. This specialization is great for anyone who wants to get into a well-paying data analysis position.

ENROLL NOW

IBM Data Science Professional Certificate

Lightfieldstudiosprod | Dreamstime

This certification program has a total of 10 courses to complete, including Python for data science, AI and development and machine learning with Python. Some common roles this certification could lead you to include Business Intelligence Analyst, Data Analyst, Data Architect and more.

ENROLL NOW

IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Chih Yuan Wu | Dreamstime

This certification program has a total of nine courses to complete, including excel basics for data analysis and data visualization with Python. It takes about 11 months to complete. This certification will prepare you for an entry-level Data Analyst role.

ENROLL NOW

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

