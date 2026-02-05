Advertisement Content

Ontario's recycling system has just changed & here's what it means for your blue box

An enhanced producer-funded recycling program means tax dollars saved and more items recycled.

A blue box full of recyclable materials.

Ontario has updated how recycling works.

Courtesy of Circular Materials
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

If recycling in Ontario has ever felt confusing — different rules in different cities, mystery plastics, cups you weren't sure about — that's exactly what this new system is meant to fix.

As of January 1, 2026, an enhanced, producer-funded recycling program has officially kicked off across Ontario.

One of the biggest shifts is who pays for it. Under the new system, recycling is now fully funded by producers through extended producer responsibility (EPR), meaning the companies that supply packaging and paper products to Ontarians are responsible for covering the costs of recycling their materials — these producers are familiar companies, brands and retailers Ontarians interact with every day.

Municipalities and taxpayers are no longer paying the bill for recycling, which means residents across Ontario are collectively saving more than $200 million. These cost savings can now be used to fund other important community projects and services.

For households, the change is designed to make recycling simpler and more consistent.

A graphic illustration titled "Accelerating the circular economy in Ontario" that shows how producers will take responsibility for packaging. Producers will take greater responsibility for recycling in 2026. Courtesy of Circular Materials

No matter where you live — from the GTA to Ottawa, Hamilton, London or smaller cities across the province — the same unified material list now applies. That means fewer second guesses at the blue box and a clearer understanding of what can be recycled, regardless of your postal code.

It also means more everyday items are now accepted. Hot and cold beverage cups, black plastic containers, frozen juice cartons, ice cream tubs, toothpaste tubes, deodorant containers and other commonly used packaging can now go in the blue box.

The rollout is being managed by Circular Materials, a not-for-profit organization working with communities across Ontario. Residents can check community-specific webpages for local collection schedules and service updates, so it's easy to see how the program works where you live.

The new system is about more than your curbside pickup. One initiative in development, the Material Access Program, is a first-of-its-kind program designed to return recycled materials directly to producers for use as recycled content in new packaging and products.

Overall, the updated blue box program is meant to make recycling easier and more consistent across Ontario. With one unified material list, more accepted items and producers covering the cost, the goal is a simpler system that helps move the province toward a greener future.

Lifestyle

13 updates from the new federal budget that you might actually care about

From tax cuts to Eurovision dreams, here's what Mark Carney's federal budget means for you. 👇

Canadians will be able to get Canadian Tire Money with their Tim Hortons orders soon

Here's what you need to know about this Canadian collab! 🇨🇦☕

Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for November 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

The CRA is sending these Ontario benefit payments next week! 💸

Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for October go out soon — Here's how much you can get

A little extra cash for Ontarians is coming this week! 💰

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 3 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets.

Canada just updated the Cuba travel advisory and even resorts could be affected

There is also new travel advice due to higher-than-expected cases of a disease.

This new Canadian coin looks like a gold dime but it's worth so much more than 10 cents

You might not believe what it costs. 👀

Cineplex has $3.99 tickets in February and you can watch these movies for cheap

If you don't buy tickets a certain way, you'll have to pay more. 📽️

This beautiful small town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's most liveable

You can enjoy rural charm just outside the city.

Canada's Wonderland is hiring 4,000 people and some jobs require zero experience

Get your resume ready!

Ontario employers are some of the best in Canada for 2026 and these companies are hiring

So many high-paying jobs are open right now.

This small BC town is home to 'Canada's only desert' and the 'warmest freshwater lake'

Time to make those summer plans! ☀️