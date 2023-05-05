Ontario Is Having An Emergency Alert Test Next Week & Here's When To Be Ready For It
It's part of a test happening across Canada.
It's always good to know when it's coming. Ontario will be holding a test of its emergency alert system next week, so be prepared for a warning to blast all of your devices, from your phone to your TV, computer, and radio.
This latest test is part of a nationwide check on the Alert Ready system in place across Canada to ensure the system’s readiness in case of an actual emergency.
On May 10, the alerts will blast at various times throughout the day, depending on where you are in Canada.
For those in Ontario, the emergency alert test is set to take place at 12:55 p.m., EDT.
\u201cHey Canada, mark your calendars for May 10th\ud83d\uddd3\ufe0f! \n\n@AlertReady will be conducting tests across most provinces & territories to ensure our system\u2019s readiness in the case of an actual emergency. \ud83d\udea8\n\nCheck the schedule here- https://t.co/nopJwwkXRJ\n\n#AlertReadyTest\u201d— Alert Ready (@Alert Ready) 1683125752
So this is your warning — don't be freaked out by the noise or the intense vibrations coming from your phone right toward the end of your lunch break on Wednesday.
These routine tests of the Alert Ready system typically happen twice per year, with the last one taking place on November 16, 2022.
No matter when they happen, they almost always become a topic of conversation and instantly start trending online, having either caught some people by surprise or started a conversation among friends and colleagues to see who did, and maybe who didn't, receive the alert.
\u201cOn May 10, a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System is taking place. Residents should be aware that cell phones across Ontario will receive a test alert at 12:55 p.m. No action will be needed for this alert. #WellingtonOPP @wellingtncounty ^JU\u201d— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1683290062
As part of every Alert Ready test, there is a survey that can be filled out to give feedback on how it went.
The emergency alert system is in place to warn Canadians of a long list of threatening events, from the recent familiarity of the COVID-19 pandemic to earthquakes, floods, forest fires, nuclear incidents, tornadoes, and potentially dangerous weather conditions.