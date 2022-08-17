Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & These Cities Will Be The Cheapest

Pump prices could be the lowest in weeks.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Shell gas station.

A Shell gas station.

Google Maps

All money-conscious drivers are better off treating the pumps like the relative you're not fond of today because Ontario gas prices are about to take a hit.

According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Thursday will witness a three-cent drop, bringing totals to 160.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Kingston.

The dip is expected to follow Wednesday's drop of the same amount, bringing about the lowest prices the province has seen in over two weeks.

A few big cities could squeak just under their neighbours, with London and Barrie expected to drop down to 159.9 cents per litre tomorrow.

But big savings will be reserved, as usual, for the residents of Peterborough. The city, which regularly records cheaper gas than the rest of the province, will see its pumps at 156.9 cents per litre on Thursday if all goes as planned.

If this has GTA drivers groaning right now, please note that you can't do worse than 172.3 cents per litre, like the poor motorists in Sudbury who have a history of being forced to pay premiums in the gas department.

If you're wondering how else you can save on gas, McTeague recommends holding off until Saturday night to fuel up — weekend evenings see gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours.

"Many stations part with some of their 7-9 cent a litre retail margin, which is included in the price, to attract more volumes of sales when traffic slows down," he said.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...