Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & These Cities Will Be The Cheapest
Pump prices could be the lowest in weeks.
All money-conscious drivers are better off treating the pumps like the relative you're not fond of today because Ontario gas prices are about to take a hit.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Thursday will witness a three-cent drop, bringing totals to 160.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Kingston.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: Markets see no tightness in supply, war in Europe & Iranian oil will soon be at hand\nSo, ANOTHER 3 CENT DROP Thursday putting gas prices at 160.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #LdnOnt #Kitchener #Hamilton #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara & most of #Ont\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1660735739
The dip is expected to follow Wednesday's drop of the same amount, bringing about the lowest prices the province has seen in over two weeks.
A few big cities could squeak just under their neighbours, with London and Barrie expected to drop down to 159.9 cents per litre tomorrow.
But big savings will be reserved, as usual, for the residents of Peterborough. The city, which regularly records cheaper gas than the rest of the province, will see its pumps at 156.9 cents per litre on Thursday if all goes as planned.
If this has GTA drivers groaning right now, please note that you can't do worse than 172.3 cents per litre, like the poor motorists in Sudbury who have a history of being forced to pay premiums in the gas department.
If you're wondering how else you can save on gas, McTeague recommends holding off until Saturday night to fuel up — weekend evenings see gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours.
"Many stations part with some of their 7-9 cent a litre retail margin, which is included in the price, to attract more volumes of sales when traffic slows down," he said.