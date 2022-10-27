Ontario Is Giving Universities More Power To Address Sexual Misconduct Toward Students
Faculty and staff would be held more accountable.
The Ontario Government has proposed new legislation aimed at protecting post-secondary students from incidents of campus sexual misconduct involving faculty and staff members.
Included in the plans is a new rule that would prevent any faculty member trying to get a job at another school, from hiding any prior incidents involving the abuse of a student.
The 'Strengthening Post-secondary Institutions and Students Act, 2022' was introduced by the Minister of Colleges and Universities, Jill Dunlop on Thursday.
“All students deserve to learn in a safe and supportive learning environment,” said Dunlop in a press release.
“From day one, we have been clear: this government has zero tolerance for sexual assault, harassment, or any other forms of violence or misconduct. That’s why we are taking action to better protect students from sexual violence and misconduct on and off-campus.”
That action includes preventing the use of a non-disclosure agreement in any situation where an employee — one found to have abused a student — leaves a college or university and is trying to be hired at another school. That abuse would not be allowed to be kept secret with an NDA.
Colleges and universities would be given more tools to address instances of student abuse involving faculty or staff, which would be 'just cause for dismissal.'
The legislation would also require institutions to have employee sexual misconduct policies in place, which would provide rules of behaviour between faculty, staff and students. Those policies would also include outlined disciplinary measures when those rules are broken.
The changes follow a policy brought into place last year that protects students from being asked about their prior sexual history or from disciplinary action when bringing forth a complaint of sexual assault or harassment.
If passed, the act also contains an amendment which would officially recognize the name change of Ryerson University to Toronto Metropolitan University, the name was formally changed by the school itself back in the spring.
“The proposed change of Ryerson University’s name to Toronto Metropolitan University supports our government’s efforts to ensure Ontario has a postsecondary system that embraces diversity, inclusivity and promotes success for all learners — including Indigenous learners — so they can find rewarding careers,” said Minister Dunlop.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.