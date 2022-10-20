Ontario Parents Can Get Up To $250 Per Child For 'Tutoring' From The Province & Here's How
The cash comes with no strings attached.
Ontario parents are about to get some cash from the Ford government.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the 'catch up payments' Thursday, which are meant to provide tutoring for any students who are struggling in the classroom.
The announcement followed the release of EQAO results for 2021-2022, which revealed math scores in particular are dropping for students in grades three, six, and nine.
These numbers are largely being blamed on how the pandemic impacted students' ability to learn.
"After two years of classroom and learning disruptions due to the pandemic, Ontario is committed to keeping students learning in schools,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, making reference to the cloud of possible strike action by Ontario's 50,000 education workers.
“These strategic investments and initiatives will further help Ontario students get back on track and prepare them for success in the future – both inside and outside the classroom.”
\u201cOur government has a\u00a0plan\u00a0for students\u00a0to\u00a0catch\u00a0up.\n\u00a0\nIt includes catch up payments: $200 to $250 for each student to help parents pay for extra tutoring, books, or computer programs \u2014 whatever your kid needs for their learning. \n\u00a0\nTo learn more visit:\nhttps://t.co/yhGCbv7ReU\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1666291556
How to apply for the Ontario Catch Up Payment
An online web portal has been set up where parents can apply to receive their catch-up payment.
It starts by setting up a 'My Ontario Account'.
Parents with children between kindergarten and grade 12, up to the age of 18, can receive $200 per child. That jumps to $250 for any student with special education needs up to the age of 21. In all, this totals $365 million in direct financial payments.
You can choose whether to receive the payment via e-transfer, direct deposit, or cheque.
The financial support is specifically meant for the 2022-2023 school year and the deadline to apply is March 31, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.
It's worth pointing out that while the Ford government has said tutoring is what the money is meant for, there are no strings attached once a parent receives the payment.