Ontario's 'Catch Up Payments' Perk Expires Next Month & You Could Be Getting Up To $250
You don't need an Ontario government job to get paid.
Ontario's "Catch Up Payments" are about to be a thing of the past, and parents should apply while they still can.
The Ontario government first launched the "Catch Up Payments" initiative in October 2022 in hopes of helping students get back on track following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The application deadline for the funding effort, which offers financial support to families by covering expenses related to their children's education, is set for March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
Eligible parents or guardians who apply can receive a one-time payment of $200 for each student in their household that is enrolled from kindergarten to Grade 12.
It's worth noting that only one person can submit for each student and that applicants will need to have full or partial custody of their child to qualify.
The choice of which parent or guardian applies should be made privately, the government will not mediate any discussions or accept multiple applications for the same student.
Parents or guardians who home a student with special education needs can receive a one-time payment of $250 from kindergarten to Grade 12 for persons up to 21 years old.
"For the purposes of this payment program, a student with special education needs is any student receiving special education programs or services by their school board, or any student with a special education need," reads a description on the government's website.
Once payment is received, the applicants can use the sum to provide services such as tutoring or supplies and equipment to their student beneficiary.
Parents or guardians who apply will receive a confirmation number via email within 1 to 5 business days. If you don't see it, check your junk mail folder.