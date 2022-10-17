Education Workers In Ontario Could Go On Strike Soon & Here's What Happens Next
November 3 is the date to watch for.
Ontario's 50,000 education workers are now weeks away from legally being able to go on strike.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees issued a statement Monday confirming its request for a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour had been approved.
"With the receipt of the report, we now enter into the 17 calendar day waiting period before we would be in a legal strike position on November 3rd, 2022," the statement read in part.
\u201cOSBCU 2022 Bargaining Update # 28| N\u00e9gociation du CSCSO 2022 - Mise \u00e0 jour no 28 - "No Board" Received https://t.co/TaLtDVZVkZ\u201d— OSBCU-CSCSO (@OSBCU-CSCSO) 1666021288
So, the countdown is on to potential strike action — but that doesn't mean a strike is definitely going to happen.
CUPE has not officially said it plans to go on strike and the union would need to give a minimum of five days' notice if that's what it intends to do.
However, it's safe to say strike action is a strong possibility at this point.
Earlier this month, 96.5 percent of Ontario education workers voted in favour of going on strike and it prompted a spicy response from Premier Doug Ford, who told education workers, "don't force my hand."
The Ontario government can use back-to-work legislation if this strike does happen and has maintained its main priority is keeping students in class without interruption.
Another major sign that a strike is likely is how far apart both sides have been in their negotiations.
CUPE is asking for an annual salary increase of 11.7% but the Ford government has offered a raise of up to two percent depending on how much an education worker already makes.
The union claims the average annual salary for its workers, which includes custodians, early childhood educators and school administrators, is $39,000.
Both sides remained at the bargaining table with the help of a negotiator when approval of the no-board report came through Monday.