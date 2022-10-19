Ontario Education Workers Are Another Step Closer To Strike Action & Here's What Happened
Safe to say negotiations haven't been going well. 😬
The possibility of a strike by Ontario's education workers on November 3 is now looking even more likely, thanks to new developments Wednesday.
In its latest bargaining update the union representing custodians, early childhood educators and school administrators said CUPE and the province still aren't anywhere close to negotiating a new contract after three days of talks with the help of a mediator.
"The mediator has concluded that the parties are too far apart and the mediation should be adjourned," reads the statement in part.
"He has requested that we reconvene November 1, 2022."
Those last-minute rounds of talks could be held under the cloud of a strike notice, which CUPE would have to issue five days before November 3.
So far, the union has not confirmed its intention to go on strike but the Ford government has strongly hinted it would be willing introduce back-to-work legislation if needed.
\u201cOSBCU 2022 Bargaining Update # 30| N\u00e9gociation du CSCSO 2022 - Mise \u00e0 jour no 30 - Mediation Adjourned For Now #OntEd #OnPoli https://t.co/lAbqoaTP1O\u201d— OSBCU-CSCSO (@OSBCU-CSCSO) 1666198782
A weekend rally was also mentioned in the union's statement today.
The "Hands Off Our Rights Protest" is set for Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Etobicoke, where members of the Ontario PC Party are set to be meeting for a caucus convention.
So things could get interesting there.
A sign up link is posted while the tweet asks workers, students, families members and allies of education workers to pressure Premier Doug Ford to "negotiate, not legislate."
\u201cIf they won\u2019t come to our table, we will go to theirs!\nAre you an Education Worker, Student, Family Member or Ally?! Join us for lunch at PC Caucus Convention & tell Doug Ford to \u201cNegotiate not Legislate\u201d \nSign up & Join Us! Share!\n\nhttps://t.co/eURpNiSWFJ\u201d— OSBCU-CSCSO (@OSBCU-CSCSO) 1666105598
While neither the union or the Ontario government has confirmed its intentions or next steps at this point, what remains crystal clear that both sides aren't willing to budge.
There is a roughly 10% gap in the salary increase totals that have been brought to the table, while Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly scoffed at CUPE's demands for what it says would provide a living wage for education workers.
Lecce sent the following statement to Narcity in response to Wednesday's developments:
"Following two difficult years, students are finally back in class with clubs, sports and a special focus on catching-up. Meanwhile, the education union is once again trying to disrupt in-class learning by refusing to compromise on their unreasonable demand for a nearly 50 per cent increase in compensation, representing nearly $19 billion in tax dollars. Negotiations are set resume Nov 1 as requested by the mediator. Ontario’s government has a reasonable offer that increases salaries for all workers, while protecting a very generous pension and benefit package, maintaining 131 days of sick pay. Parents can rest assured this government will not waver in its resolve to keep all students in class, where they belong.”