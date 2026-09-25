Ottawa takes next step in negotiations on possible GlobalEye purchase from Saab

Ottawa takes next step in talks on GlobalEye
Ottawa takes next step in talks on GlobalEye
A model of Saab's GlobalEye aircraft is displayed at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show (CANSEC) in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The Liberal government has taken another step forward in talks with the Swedish defence company Saab as it considers acquiring its advanced radar planes for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Ottawa says it agreed on a non-binding term sheet with Saab that will support more detailed negotiations on a fleet of GlobalEye aircraft.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced at a defence expo this spring that Canada had selected Saab as a preferred supplier for airborne early warning and control planes, though that does not commit Ottawa to purchasing the platform.

The federal Conservatives have written to the auditor general and parliamentary budget officer calling on them to investigate whether the government followed all the proper processes in selecting the platform.

Carney's government still has not made a decision on its planned acquisition of 88 F-35 stealth fighter jets.

That review, which was launched in response to diplomatic and trade tensions with the Trump administration, was supposed to have concluded a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 22 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

You could be a winner!

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments in October are giving hundreds of dollars

Families are eligible for more money.

CSIS is hiring for IT jobs that pay up to $106,000 a year and don't require much experience

Recent and upcoming grads are eligible to apply.

Canada's top baby names were revealed and there's a new number one for girls

The boy name ranking is a bit different as well.

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this cozy little Ontario town tucked between 2 lakes

It's brimming with small-town charm.

City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue as trade war continues

City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue

I'm a food writer — These are the 9 Toronto restaurants I always take out-of-town friends to

I'd plan an entire weekend around these places!👇

Ontario hospital plans to cut hundreds of jobs amid province-directed budget plan

Ontario hospital plans to cut hundreds of jobs