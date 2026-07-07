NATO looks to Saab to build up to 10 surveillance planes using Canadian jets

NATO partners with Saab to build 10 warning planes
NATO partners with Saab to build 10 warning planes
NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte speaks during a media conference at the International Media Center ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
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NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says the alliance is looking to work with Swedish manufacturer Saab on up to 10 radar jets largely built in Canada.

Rutte told an audience at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, that its current fleet is to be replaced by the GlobalEye system, as it is nearing the end of its lifespan.

The GlobalEye system combines Saab technology with Bombardier's Global 6500 business jet.

Micael Johansson, president and CEO of Saab, says the company is confident that GlobalEye is the right choice for the alliance.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced in May that Ottawa also was looking to buy six surveillance aircraft from Saab.

Johansson has said the company would establish a Canadian hub to build planes in Canada.

"(GlobalEye) is a proven system with a demonstrated ability to detect, track and identify complex threats," Rutte told an audience Tuesday. 

"(It) is a real success story made in NATO."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026.

— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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