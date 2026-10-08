Carney points to federal review when asked about restricting access to SKS rifle
Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated Thursday the federal government will look at the advice of an arm's-length panel studying firearms classification before making any decision on the status of the SKS rifle.
An FBI complaint filed in a Washington state court says the killer in the Tumbler Ridge, B.C., mass shooting talked about having an SKS gun and a "switch" for this type of rifle, which likely referred to a machine-gun conversion device.
Eighteen-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed eight people in the Feb. 10 attack before taking her own life.
The federal government is undertaking a review of Canada's firearms classification regime that will include consultations on the SKS rifle.
At an event in Sherbrooke, Que., today, Carney said the government needs the advice of professionals and the RCMP before making further decisions on firearms classification.
The government has been heavily criticized by gun control advocates for not including the semi-automatic SKS on its list of banned firearms.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.
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