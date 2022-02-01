8 Activities Near Ottawa That Will Make You Feel Like You're In A Winter Wonderland
Ice mazes, a drive-through safari, cave exploring and more!
With all the scenic landscapes that Canada has on offer, spending time outdoors never fails to bring a sense of magic into your life (and your Instagram feed).
Come winter, all it takes is a fresh blanket of snow to transform picturesque forests and cobblestone streets into a sparkling wonderland.
On top of its beauty, Canadian winter brings with it a whole bucketload of exciting activities once the temperature drops. If you're looking for the perfect escape this snowy season, consider making the switch to Outaouais mode.
Just across the river from Ottawa, the Outaouais is a top spot for winter adventuring right in the heart of nature. From ziplining over frosted treetops to meandering through postcard-worthy villages, there are plenty of things for you and your buddies to discover every weekend.
While planning for your getaway in a true winter paradise, you can add these eight outdoor activities to your itinerary.
Skate Through A Maze At Éco-Odyssée Nature Park
Price: $20
Address: 52, ch. des Sources, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: At Éco-Odyssée, right in the heart of the Outaouais, you can take on a five-kilometre-long skating labyrinth. Zoom through the snowy landscape on skates and see the forest from a whole new perspective.
Every evening, the park illuminates one kilometre of the route (bring, buy or rent a headlamp if you want to venture further in the dark). There's also themed music on Thursdays.
Skating through a glowing maze with '80s rock tunes blaring = like a chilly night well spent.
Fly Across A Frozen Lake At Arbraska Laflèche
Price: Prices vary by activity
Address: 255, rte. Principale, Val-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: Prepare to feel like a bird as you zipline over the frozen lake, or take your spirits high with a trek among the frosty treetops.
Located only 40 minutes from Ottawa, Arbraska Laflèche also leads tours of the biggest visited cave in the Canadian Shield (headlamp included).
Whether you wanna be sky-high or subterranean, adventure awaits here.
Saddle Up In Gatineau Hills At Captiva Farms
Price: $65 per person per hour (a $25 introductory session is required for inexperienced riders)
Address: 189, rue de la Montagne, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: For a change of pace, spend a few hours wandering scenic trails with a new four-legged friend.
Captiva Farms is the largest horseback-riding farm in Eastern Canada, and it's a prime spot for a memorable winter outing.
There's no feeling quite like powering through the snow on horseback while taking in the stunning Gatineau Hills around you.
Indulge In Some Mountainside Glamping At Dômes Outaouais
Price: From $250/night (up to five people per dome)
Address: 70, ch. Thom Knight, Lac-Sainte-Marie, QC
Why You Need to Go: Get in touch with nature while embracing your more glam side with a stay at Dômes Outaouais.
This woman-founded business offers unique accommodation in luxe domes nestled in the forest of Lac-Sainte-Marie (about an hour from Gatineau).
Available all year round, the domes feature heated floors, a private deck and spa, a full kitchen and a massive window that frames the panoramic views of the landscape around you.
Get On Top Of The World At Parc Des Montagnes Noires De Ripon
Price: Entry is $10 (additional fees for equipment hire)
Address: 39, ch. de la Montagne-Noire, Ripon, QC
Why You Need To Go: An 800-acre forest, snowshoeing, snow biking, hiking trails and a panoramic observation tower? Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon checks all the boxes for a winter escape.
Whether you're in the mood to observe the breathtaking natural landscapes from 426 meters above sea level or strap on your first set of Hok skis (available for rental), this park is a must-visit on your trip to the Outaouais.
Get Face-To-Face With Wildlife At Parc Omega
Price: $38
Address: 399, rte. 323, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're in need of a one-stop shop to make all your winter wonderland dreams a reality, head to Parc Omega.
This sprawling park boasts hiking trails, a wolf observatory, dog sledding and horse carriage rides.
Cruise safari-style along the 12 kilometre-long route that winds around the park, and spot some local species like caribou, moose and wolves. You can even feed carrots to the deer from your window.
When the day is done, take a load off at Fairmont Le Château Montebello. It's the world's largest log castle and only six minutes away from the park.
Walk Through The Charming Village Of Chelsea
Price: Free
Address: Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Chelsea's quaint village feel is the ultimate vibe to add to your Instagram feed.
Streets are lined with French-style cafés and gourmet restaurants to satisfy your tastebuds, and there are plenty of great galleries, boutiques and even a historic cemetery to explore.
Only 20 minutes from Ottawa, Chelsea is the perfect pit stop before a day out skiing at the nearby Gatineau Park. If you need a little TLC after all the fun, immerse yourself in relaxation at Nordik Spa-Nature, the largest spa in North America.
Show Off Your Skills At Camp Fortune
Price: Lift tickets from $40 to $56 (additional fees for equipment hire)
Address: 300, ch. Dunlop, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Camp Fortune is a favourite of the Outaouais local skiers. It's only a 20-minute drive from Ottawa, so grab your gear and see what the excitement is about.
There are 24 runs suitable for skiers and snowboarders of any level, along with a terrain park offering 20 features and jumps. Lessons are available, as are ski, snowboard and snowshoe rentals.
After showing off on the slopes, warm up at either two of Camp Fortune's cozy ski lodges.
With plenty to see and do, the Outaouais is a winter playground fit for anyone in need of an outdoor escape. From ice skating your way through a frosty maze to feeding friendly deer, you can find adventure around every corner in the Outaouais.
Making the switch to Outaouais mode is as easy as crossing the Ottawa River, so grab your coat, skis and some fellow thrill-seekers, and get ready to experience the very best of winter.
