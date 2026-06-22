Step into Gatsby's glamorous world when this Broadway musical arrives in Ottawa this fall
The Roaring Twenties will come alive on stage during a limited run at the NAC.
If your ideal night out involves live theatre, dazzling costumes and a little jazz-age drama, you'll want to keep this show on your radar.
The Great Gatsby is coming to Ottawa for a limited run at the National Arts Centre from September 8 to 13, 2026, giving local audiences a chance to experience the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical live.
Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel, the production takes audiences into a world of love, wealth and tragedy, all set against the backdrop of the Roaring Twenties.
Whether you've read the novel, watched the movies, or simply love seeing Broadway productions live, this Ottawa stop offers a chance to experience Gatsby's world in a whole new way.
Broadway Across Canada presents The Great Gatsby
The cast of The Great Gatsby musical. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
When: September 8-13, 2026
Address: National Arts Centre - 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON