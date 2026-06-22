Advertisement Content

Step into Gatsby's glamorous world when this Broadway musical arrives in Ottawa this fall

The Roaring Twenties will come alive on stage during a limited run at the NAC.

Performers in theatrical costumes gather around a casino table during a live stage production., Right: Dancers in gold flapper-style costumes perform a synchronized jazz routine on a theatre stage with blue-lit art deco-inspired set pieces.

The Great Gatsby Broadway musical.

Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Editor, Studio

If your ideal night out involves live theatre, dazzling costumes and a little jazz-age drama, you'll want to keep this show on your radar.

The Great Gatsby is coming to Ottawa for a limited run at the National Arts Centre from September 8 to 13, 2026, giving local audiences a chance to experience the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical live.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel, the production takes audiences into a world of love, wealth and tragedy, all set against the backdrop of the Roaring Twenties.

Whether you've read the novel, watched the movies, or simply love seeing Broadway productions live, this Ottawa stop offers a chance to experience Gatsby's world in a whole new way.

Broadway Across Canada presents The Great Gatsby

The cast of The Great Gatsby musical. The cast of The Great Gatsby musical. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

When: September 8-13, 2026

Address: National Arts Centre - 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

The Great Gatsby tickets

OttawaCanadaThings To DoThings To Do
Advertisement Content

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is back with its first-ever stop in the GTA

Expect all-star comics and iconic Canadian venues.

This white sand beach town is Ontario's 'Florida North' and has 20 acres of velvet shores

It's a dreamy spot for a summer escape.

This Ontario destination has 20 km of silky sand shores and dreamy warm-water beaches

It's a summer oasis.

This $17 bus trip from Ottawa takes you to a dreamy town that's like a little slice of Scotland

No car needed!

10 cute small towns less than 1.5 hrs from Toronto with beautiful streets and summer charm

You don't have to go far for a small-town escape.

Bath & Body Works is extending the semi-annual sale and candles are more than 50% off

Select items are up to 75% off during the sale!

I visited this magical island with rolling dunes that ranked among Canada's 'most stunning'

Heavy rain causes flooding and power outages across Montreal area

Heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal area