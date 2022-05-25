Moose Caused 3 Collisions In 1 Week At Algonquin Park & Police Are Investigating
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Canadian moose have caused at least three collisions in one week at Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The Killaloe Ontario Provincial Police says they have launched an investigation after three separate accidents involving the creatures occurred between May 16 and May 22. One incident resulted in one person being taken to hospital with minor injuries.
All accidents happened within a 25-minute driving distance on a stretch of Highway 60, which runs through the park.
On May 16, the first known incident happened around 4 p.m. with a 66-year-old in a sports utility vehicle at Highway 60 and Killarney Lodge. Police say the Orleans driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.
The second known incident happened on May 20 at around 10 p.m. A 35-year-old driver and four passengers were driving in a van when they encountered a moose on Highway 60 near Algonquin Park's West Gate. Police say none of the Chesterville residents were injured.
Then on May 22, the third known incident happened around 9:30 p.m. A 40-year-old driver was involved in a collision after encountering a moose with their passenger vehicle on Highway 60 near the park's West Gate. Police say that the Toronto driver was not injured.
"OPP remind drivers to observe your surroundings," reads a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police. "Actively scan the sides of the roads as you drive for any signs of wildlife. Heed the warning signs. Collisions occur most often in prime moose or deer habitats such as forested areas and waterways. Drive at a safe speed."
As a result of the accidents, the Ontario Provincial Police says all vehicles were towed and the three moose were declared dead.
Police advise people to call 1-888-310-1122 if a moose-related event does not require immediate police assistance.
