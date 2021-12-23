Ottawa's A Dazzling Winter Wonderland This Month & Here Are All The Activities You Can Do
Ottawa is colourful, vibrant and dynamic, making it the destination of choice if you're looking to create lasting memories. This is especially true at the end of the year, when Parliament Hill lights up in celebration of Canada’s landscapes.
Every evening until January 7, Parliament Hill will be illuminated with digital imagery accompanied by a captivating soundtrack. It's the only reason you need to hit the road with your loved ones and experience something that will delight the whole crew.
Once you arrive, you'll be dazzled by the charm of Canada’s Capital Region. There's no shortage of fun activities to help you make the most of the festivities.
Check out the sparkling lights and soak up the festive atmosphere that only comes around once a year.
New Multimedia Projection On Parliament Hill
Price: Free
When: Until January 7, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Address: 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON (Parliament Hill)
Why You Need To Go: Every evening, an impressive light show will be projected onto Parliament Hill on a 15-minute loop. The spectacle is accompanied by a lively soundtrack, a combo that sets the stage for a visual delight.
Make sure to plan your outing before you go to ensure you follow all current public health measures in effect.
Pathways Of Lights
Price: Free
When: Until January 7, 2022
Address: Along Confederation Boulevard in Ottawa and Gatineau
Why You Need To Go: If you love a road trip, then hitting the highway for Ottawa and taking in the magical festive decorations is a no-brainer.
Just follow the Pathway of Lights through Ottawa and Gatineau, and admire the various historic sites and monuments along the way.
From Confederation Park and the Garden of Provinces and Territories to the Supreme Court of Canada, you'll be swept up in the magic of the thousands of dazzling lights illuminating Confederation Boulevard.
IllumiNATION — A Celebration Of The Winter Solstice
Price: Free
When: Until January 7, 2022
Why You Need To Go: If you can't make it to Ottawa this year, you can still enjoy the magic of winter from the comfort of your home.
IllumiNATION — A Celebration Of The Winter Solstice will be available on YouTube until Friday, January 7, 2022. This show invites you to discover traditions, legends and customs from around the country.
You'll get to see artistic presentations across Canada.
Located just two hours from Montreal, Canada's Capital Region is an exciting, vibrant destination full of unique and fun cultural experiences.
The winter season never disappoints, and Ottawa is the place to revel in the magic it has to offer.
To learn more about Ottawa's dazzling winter wonderland activities, check out the Government of Canada website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
