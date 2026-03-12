6 features of The Revalie in Ottawa that make it not like other off-campus student living
Student living that makes everything feel easier.
Picking where to live off campus when you're studying in Ottawa can be intimidating. After all, wherever you end up, it's going to set the scene for your academic life — where you stay up studying, where you unwind and where you meet your new best friends.
If balance is your top priority, you should check out The Revalie, located close to uOttawa and even closer to Carleton University — where every detail is designed with residents in mind, and even the study spaces are created to help you focus, grow and flourish.
If you're currently looking for amenity-loaded student housing that makes student life easier, here are six things to look forward to if you make The Revalie your home next semester:
Modern suites
Inside one of the modern suites at The Revalie.Courtesy of The Revalie Ottawa
From the bachelor suites to four-bed-two-bath suites, your room at The Revalie comes fully furnished, with everything built around comfort and convenience — from the contemporary finishes to appliances and more — so you can recharge and be ready for whatever class throws at you.
Fitness centre
The Revalie has a full gym for residents.Courtesy of The Revalie Ottawa
Staying active is an underrated part of doing well in school, helping you sleep, focus and generally feel good.
The on-site fitness centre is not only a short stroll from wherever you're living at The Revalie, but you can also save money on a gym membership by taking advantage of the free weights, cardio bar, spin room, and yoga and Pilates studio.
Study lounges
The Revalie is more than just a building; it's a home specifically made to help you find balance and success while studying.
This is why The Revalie was designed with cozy private spots across the property to focus, as well as shared study spaces to collaborate on projects or just co-work with your friends.
Clubhouse
Residents at The Revalie hanging out in the Clubhouse.Courtesy of The Revalie Ottawa
University is about more than grades. When it's time to unwind, The Revalie's Clubhouse comes with everything you could want to blow off some steam, hang with your friends or make new ones. Big-screen TVs, video games, pool tables, fireplaces and more set the scene for some well-earned downtime.
Monthly community events
Making friends and connecting with the community are important parts of student life, but with packed schedules already, it can be hard to make the time. From trivia nights to food fairs, The Revalie takes care of that with a social calendar full of events designed to help everyone feel welcome.
Easy transit to Carleton University and uOttawa
Have classes at Carleton? Just jump on the free shuttle that runs on a loop every day between The Revalie and campus, exclusively for residents.
If you have to get to uOttawa, it's as easy as hopping on the direct OC Transpo bus or LRT. A new shuttle bus route is coming soon that'll even drop you off at major bus terminals.
If you're looking for student housing in Ottawa that supports all aspects of your student life, The Revalie makes it easy to study, stay active and meet new people — all in one place.