Scarborough's newest student housing makes campus life easier with these 5 must-have perks

The Els offers fully furnished suites and study spaces close to campus.

The Els building and bedroom

The Els, Scarborough

Courtesy of The Els
Finding the right place to live as a student can be a lot. Between wanting to stay close to campus and keeping everything balanced, the search can get overwhelming fast.

Having a setup that actually supports your day-to-day makes a big difference once the semester kicks in. Scarborough's new student housing development, The Els, was built with that balance in mind.

Located just minutes from the University of Toronto Scarborough campus and Centennial College, The Els brings an inviting sense of connection. The setup is modern and community-based, making it easier to juggle your social life and studying.

So if you're looking for somewhere that supports your workflow while also prioritizing downtime, you'll want to check out these five perks.

Modern suites

A modern, furnished suite at The Els. A modern, furnished suite at The Els. Courtesy of The Els

Whether you're arriving from across the globe or across the city, The Els' modern designs make student living effortless. With fully-furnished suites, there's no need to purchase furniture or deal with heavy lifting, simply bring your suitcase and settle in right away.

Fitness centre

Whether you're looking to fit in a quick stretch to recharge or go full beast mode, everything you'd need is just a few minutes away. The on-site fitness centre at The Els comes stocked with modern equipment, including free weights, strength-training machines and cardio.

Study lounges

Shared study areas at The Els. Shared study areas at The Els. Courtesy of The Els

Having different places to get your work done at university can help lighten the load. At The Els, quiet and comfort come together to create a perfect environment for both groups and individuals to focus throughout the semester.

On-site Staff

At The Els, the on-site leasing and service team is part of your everyday student life. They're the friendly faces you see daily, always ready to help with leases, maintenance, or quick questions — making student living easy, comfortable, and stress-free.

Social lounges

Table tennis, video games and more are yours to enjoy. Table tennis, video games and more are yours to enjoy. Courtesy of The Els

The social lounges at The Els serve as a hub for residents, offering a relaxed space to mingle, play games or just relax. Welcoming and easygoing, they're made for students seeking community without pressure.

Living at The Els brings together comfort, convenience and community in a way that best suits the student experience. If you're heading to UTSC or Centennial, these perks make it a standout option to keep on your radar for the new school year.

