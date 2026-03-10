Advertisement Content

The Revalie's amenity-packed accommodation is raising the bar for Ottawa student housing

It's a five-minute drive to Carleton University and 15 minutes to uOttawa.

The Revalie exterior buildings

The Revalie, Ottawa

Courtesy of The Revalie Ottawa
Editor, Studio

Heading to university can feel like starting a whole new life from the ground up, from housing to socializing and (of course) studying to figure out. But you can easily strike a balance in your day-to-day by moving into The Revalie.

The Revalie isn't just a place to live, it's a community where friendships form and student life in Ottawa begins. With fully furnished, modern suites and amenities that enrich your student life, this is more than a building; it's home and the start of your next chapter.

The Revalie residents make use of the common areas. The Revalie residents make use of the common areas.Courtesy of The Revalie Ottawa

When you need to unwind between classes and assignments, you can head to the Clubhouse: a social lounge with pool tables, video games and big-screen TVs that's a short walk from your apartment.

The Studio has private spaces for video and audio production, where you can work on your podcast or media assignments, and there's a commercial-grade kitchen where you can make a meal or take a class.

Staying active can help you sleep and focus, two things that make a big difference come exam time. At The Revalie, the massive Fitness Centre on-site has free weights, a cardio bar and a yoga and Pilates studio, which takes the hassle out of travelling to (and paying for) a gym.

You'll also find a study lounge with a mix of private and group areas, plus a terrace lounge and courtyard where events are often hosted, so you don't need to sweat about your social calendar.

The Revalie shuttle bus. The Revalie shuttle bus. Courtesy of The Revalie Ottawa

Located close to Carleton University, The Revalie offers a free shuttle bus loop to campus, leaving you time and energy to balance study, working out, socializing and visiting the retail shops where you can get everything your busy student life needs.

The Revalie also welcomes uOttawa students, who can use the direct OC Transpo bus routes and easy LRT access nearby to get to school. A new shuttle bus service is coming soon as well to get you to and from major bus terminals.

And, if you have a car, you can take advantage of the secure on-site underground and surface parking.

When you're stepping into a new city, a new school or a new home, the more that can be taken off your plate, the better. All that to say, there's so much you don't need to worry about when you move into The Revalie, freeing you to focus on the things that really matter.

Ottawa Canada Real Estate Real Estate

Want to move to Vancouver? These 8 realities you'll face as a newcomer may change your mind

Let's talk about the good, the bad, and the chronically wet.

What the Canadian university you went to says about your personality — sorry UBC

Your guide to Canadian uni life. 👇

This Netflix Christmas village less than 1 hour from Toronto has twinkly streets and cozy shops

You can step into a real-life Christmas movie scene.

This picture-perfect Toronto neighbourhood is the best spot to live in the city, locals say

Would you move here?

A storm in Ontario will bring up to 15 cm of snow, ice pellets and 'prolonged' freezing rain

There is a risk of multi-day power outages.

One of Canada's 'most adorable' small towns is this lakeside gem 1 hour from Toronto

It has scenic beaches and historic streets.

Public Health Agency of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs at airports that pay up to $115,000

The positions are open in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Canada Child Benefit payments for March go out soon and parents can get hundreds of dollars

Look for a direct deposit in your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox! 💸

Lotto Max winner found out she won $1 million while on a walk with her dogs

"I may have said some mildly explicit words."

7 ways the war in Iran could impact Canadians — from grocery prices to terrorism

As the conflict engulfs the broader Middle East, here are some possible implications for Canadians.

This dreamy beach town with warm waters is one of Ontario's most underrated vacay spots

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Canada's swankiest airport lounge from the 1950s still exists — Here's a look inside

It just received official heritage designation. 🛫

Canadian serial killer Allan Legere, the 'Monster of the Miramichi,' has died in prison

The 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist was serving a life sentence.

CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Ontario that pay up to $120,000 a year

Some positions don't require a university degree or a college diploma.