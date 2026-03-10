The Revalie's amenity-packed accommodation is raising the bar for Ottawa student housing
It's a five-minute drive to Carleton University and 15 minutes to uOttawa.
Heading to university can feel like starting a whole new life from the ground up, from housing to socializing and (of course) studying to figure out. But you can easily strike a balance in your day-to-day by moving into The Revalie.
The Revalie isn't just a place to live, it's a community where friendships form and student life in Ottawa begins. With fully furnished, modern suites and amenities that enrich your student life, this is more than a building; it's home and the start of your next chapter.
The Revalie residents make use of the common areas.Courtesy of The Revalie Ottawa
When you need to unwind between classes and assignments, you can head to the Clubhouse: a social lounge with pool tables, video games and big-screen TVs that's a short walk from your apartment.
The Studio has private spaces for video and audio production, where you can work on your podcast or media assignments, and there's a commercial-grade kitchen where you can make a meal or take a class.
Staying active can help you sleep and focus, two things that make a big difference come exam time. At The Revalie, the massive Fitness Centre on-site has free weights, a cardio bar and a yoga and Pilates studio, which takes the hassle out of travelling to (and paying for) a gym.
You'll also find a study lounge with a mix of private and group areas, plus a terrace lounge and courtyard where events are often hosted, so you don't need to sweat about your social calendar.
The Revalie shuttle bus. Courtesy of The Revalie Ottawa
Located close to Carleton University, The Revalie offers a free shuttle bus loop to campus, leaving you time and energy to balance study, working out, socializing and visiting the retail shops where you can get everything your busy student life needs.
The Revalie also welcomes uOttawa students, who can use the direct OC Transpo bus routes and easy LRT access nearby to get to school. A new shuttle bus service is coming soon as well to get you to and from major bus terminals.
And, if you have a car, you can take advantage of the secure on-site underground and surface parking.
When you're stepping into a new city, a new school or a new home, the more that can be taken off your plate, the better. All that to say, there's so much you don't need to worry about when you move into The Revalie, freeing you to focus on the things that really matter.