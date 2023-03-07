Advertisement Content

There’s A Film Festival Coming To Ottawa & You Don’t Want To Miss It

Check out over 50 new films!

Courtesy of IFFO

If you’re looking for something to get you out of the winter blues we have just the thing. IFFO - the International Film Festival of Ottawa will be taking place from March 8 to 19, so get ready to catch up with the best of Canadian and world cinema.

You can join special guests Patricia Rozema, Mina Shum, Guy Maddin, Ron Mann, and other filmmakers with no line-ups or VIP-attitudes! If you’re interested in local filmmaking, you won’t want to miss the Screen Summit on March 18. The event is free and features a talk from Ottawa director Pat Mills. Then, stick around for a made-in-Ottawa holiday movie featuring a festive bingo game you can play along with.


International Film Festival of Ottawa

Price: Tickets are $15 but students can grab a free Canadian Film Institute membership and get 30% off. Ticket six-packs and full passes are also available.

When: March 8 to 19

Where: Where: ByTowne Cinema, OAG, and the Mayfair

Why You Need To Go: If you missed TIFF and the Festival du Nouveau Cinema, here’s your chance to see some of the best films shown at those festivals in the fall!

Films being screened include:

I Like Movies from Chandler Levack

We Might As Well Be Dead by Natalia Sinelnikova

Queens of the Qing Dynasty by Ashley Mckenzie

Tales From The Gimli Hospital Redux by Guy Maddin

The world premiere of the remastered When Night is Falling

Buy tickets HERE.

