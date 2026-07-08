9 adventures that make Penticton the ultimate South Okanagan base camp
From black diamond runs to banana boats, this spot has it all.
If you think Penticton, B.C., is all wine and beach vibes, you're only getting half the story.
Tucked between Okanagan and Skaha Lakes, Penticton is surrounded by mountains and blessed with one of Canada's longest outdoor seasons. This South Okanagan city is one of the best adventure bases in the country, plus it’s just a short flight from Vancouver or Calgary, through Pacific Coastal Airlines or WestJet.
Whether you're chasing a serious adrenaline rush or just want to finally try something epic without driving into the backcountry, Penticton delivers. Here are nine thrilling and attainable adventure experiences that prove this city is a year-round playground.
Mountain biking
Mountain biking at Three Blind Mice.
Courtesy of Evan Wishloff/Visit Penticton
With eight nearby mountains boasting over 350 kilometres of trails, the biking around Penticton is genuinely world-class. And it starts practically at the city limits.
Whether you're into cross-country or downhill, beginner-friendly flow trails and gnarly technical descents coexist here, meaning your whole crew can show up and find something that works.
From the city's largest mountain biking trail network at Three Blind Mice to the shorter Campbell Mountain trails that let you pack more into your day, there's something for everyone. And with the weather on your side from early spring well into fall, there's plenty of riding time to enjoy.
Ziplining
Just 30 minutes north of Penticton, ZipZone is home to Canada's highest freestyle zipline at 381 feet. Accessible for all levels of adventurer, it's a quick, fun way to get your heart pumping while surrounded by stunning scenery, aka the quintessential South Okanagan vibe.
Open April through October, the 2.1-kilometre lines are the perfect add-on to a Penticton trip for anyone who needs to top off their adventure quota.
Rock climbing
Skaha Bluffs.
Ten minutes south of downtown, you'll find Skaha Bluffs. One of Canada's premier sport climbing destinations, it boasts over 1,200 routes ranging from mellow beginner climbs to challenging multipitch routes up sun-warmed granite. And for newbies, there are lessons available through Skaha Rock Adventures or Hoodoo Adventures.
The season runs March through November — the country's longest — making it a prime shoulder-season target when crags elsewhere are still iced over or swamped with weekend crowds. Plus, the lake views can't be beat.
Okanagan Warriors Adventure
This is not your average obstacle course. Less than 20 minutes from Penticton, you'll find Okanagan Warriors Adventure, Canada's largest military-style challenge circuit.
Rope climbs, tug of war, crawl nets and the kind of peak effort that turns a group of friends into a very dirty, very bonded unit. It's an experience you'll be talking about for weeks, perhaps as you continue to clean mud out from mysterious places.
Kiteboarding
Kiteboarders on Skaha Lake.
Skaha Lake is one of the best kiteboarding and kitefoiling spots in B.C., thanks to its reliable morning and afternoon winds and long, open fetch. It's convenient too, with washrooms and plenty of sand at Sudbury Beach to set up and run your lines on or to chill on when you need a break.
For a quieter and alternative launching point, there is beach access just a few minutes down the road in Kaleden on Alder Avenue. There are few better ways to spend a warm afternoon in the South Okanagan.
Golfing
Golfing in Penticton.
Courtesy of Visit Penticton
Around Penticton, golf is an outdoor sport with an attitude, requiring you to navigate dramatic canyon edges, rolling sagebrush, and sudden elevation drops, all backdropped by sweeping mountain and lake views.
Thanks to the South Okanagan region's unique semi-arid climate, the greens open early in the spring (sometimes as early as February) and stay playable deep into November or December, making it a prime shoulder-season playground.
This incredible weather window applies to the city's stellar disc golf scene too, meaning you can huck discs through the hillsides at the Three Blind Mice course (rated top five in B.C.) or play a scenic, quick nine holes at Marina View practically all year long.
Downhill skiing and snowboarding
When the temperatures drop, the adventure doesn't stop — it just moves uphill. Apex Mountain Resort sits about 30 minutes from Penticton and packs a serious punch.
Nearly half its 85 runs are advanced black diamond or double black diamond, with steep chutes and tree skiing that draws riders who mean business.
But if you're new to the sport, don't worry, there are also four terrain parks and plenty of beginner and intermediate runs, plus legendary champagne powder that makes every turn feel effortless.
This resort has something for everyone — night skiing, skating and tube park included — and all without the resort-town price tag.
Another great ski resort, just over an hour’s drive south of Penticton, is Baldy Mountain Resort. With the third-highest-elevation ski area in B.C., you can ski or snowboard through the perfectly spaced glades, on their groomed runs, or take a walk through the woods on snowshoes. For something different, they also have disc golf in the winter.
Banana boating
Banana boating on Okanagan Lake.
Courtesy of Chris Stenberg/Visit Penticton
Okay, maybe not every adventure needs to be a test of survival instincts. Pier Water Sports on Okanagan Lake runs banana boats, sea-doos, water skis, tubes, a 26-person party barge and more from May through September.
This is the cool relief you'll need in the summer months, when temperatures break 30 degrees. Plus, getting launched off an inflatable banana into one of B.C.'s most iconic lakes is its own kind of thrill.
Penticton Beer Run
Now in its 10th year, the Penticton Beer Run is exactly what it sounds like: a run along the stunning Kettle Valley Rail Trail, punctuated by stops at regional craft breweries.
Held every October, it's proof that Penticton's adventure culture has a serious social side. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just here for the pints and costumes, it's one of the most fun race-day experiences in the province — complete with a finish-line brew, party and live music.
What makes all of this work is proximity. In Penticton, you're never more than 15 minutes from something epic, so you can pack in as many activities as you crave.
Plus, the South Okanagan's semi-arid climate means the season for most adventures runs from early spring to deep into fall, long after other Canadian destinations have shut down for the year.
So whether you're planning a long weekend getaway or looking for a base camp to work through your adventure bucket list, Penticton is ready when you are.
For more on adventuring in Penticton, check out Visit Penticton's website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.