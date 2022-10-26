J.J. Watt And His Wife Had A Baby Boy & Instagram Reactions From NFL Players Are So Cute (PHOTO)
"Welcome to the family Koa!!!"
Nothing says 'cute' more than a baby picture, and if NFL players are reacting to it, then we can say it is indeed adorable. This is the current situation of Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai after they welcomed their first son.
Koa James Watt was born this past Sunday, October 23, 2022, and the birth was announced by the couple via Instagram this Tuesday.
The new family picture took out the sweet side of various NFL players — even the leagued reacted to the happy news — who were commenting and making cute jokes about the baby’s possible future career.
The first one to react was J.J.’s brother T.J. Watt, who’s also an NFL athlete playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Welcome to the family Koa!!!" wrote the new uncle.
Followed by T.J.’s comment, Sports journalist Robby Berger stepped into the picture and shared an innocent joke.
"If the Jets drafted him next year at the age of 1 I would completely understand it. Kids a can’t miss. Congrats brotha!!" Berger wrote.
Part of the comment section on J.J. Watt's baby picture.@jjwatt | Instagram
NFL representatives didn’t want to be left out, so they took an opportunity to congratulate the pair through the National Football League’s official Instagram account.
"KJ Watt! Congrats JJ and Kealia!" shared the league.
Others who celebrated the couple’s new baby are San Francisco 49ers Charles Omenihu, sports writer Adam Schefter, Arizona Cardinals Darrel Williams, and actor Mario Lopez, among others.