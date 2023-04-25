This Pennsylvania Home Is A Bargain At $186K & The Inside Is Like Stepping Into A Sci-Fi Movie (PHOTOS)
A full command center in the dining room? Check! ✔️
Finding a unique home with different features and the right — cheap — price tag can be challenging. However, there’s a house up for sale in Pennsylvania right now that offers so many rare characteristics that a look inside will transport you to a sci-fi movie set.
According to the real estate site Zillow, the average home value in Pennsylvania is $243,859. This property in Pittsburgh, nonetheless, is only listed for $186,000 and comes with certain rooms you won’t find anywhere else.
While it looks like a regular building on the outside, once you step inside the house, you’ll find a castle-style living room with high oak beams, tall floor-to-ceiling windows, and hardwood floors.
Your footsteps will then lead you into a small ladder where you’ll discover an elevated library featuring a huge space wall mural.
If that’s not adventurous enough, once you get into the dining and kitchen areas, the house becomes a unique experience.
A pocket door will take you to a gallery-style kitchen where white, gray, and black are the predominant colors. The dining room is an out-of-this-world encounter with a checkerboard floor and an entire section with an installed command center — you know, just to make sure you have the right equipment to never fail a Star Trek mission.
To continue your adventure, a hatch door will lead you to locate the laundry area and a small workshop.
If you’re wondering how many people can sleep inside this peculiar house, once you take a spiral staircase, the listing states you’ll find the den area, a bathroom, and three spacious bedrooms.
Planning a summer party in this home might be an easy task, as the property features a yard and an above-ground pool for you to enjoy with your team.
The house was built in 1969 and has been listed on Zillow for over 100 days. Are you willing to make this your new — filled with sci-fi adventures — home?