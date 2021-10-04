A Plane Carrying A 'Will You Marry Me' Banner Crashes In Montreal & One Person Has Died
"We haven't ruled out anything yet," a spokesperson for Canada's Transportation Safety Board said.
A plane that came down on an island near Old Montreal this weekend was carrying a "Will You Marry Me" banner moments before the crash, authorities told Narcity Canada.
Officials received reports of the crash at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, in Dieppe Park, near the Concorde Bridge of Montreal's Ile Sainte-Helene.
Chris Krepski, a spokesman for Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB), said they received reports of engine problems on the Cessna 172 aircraft.
He added: "We haven't ruled out anything yet. The investigation site was cleared on Sunday and the engine has been sent to TSB's lab for analysis."
#TSBAir deploys a team of investigators following an accident involving a banner towing aircraft in Montreal, Quebec https://t.co/HyBa0av4xB— TSB of Canada (@TSB of Canada) 1633221036.0
One passenger on the flight was killed and the pilot remains in hospital. His condition is not known.
Krepski said the marriage proposal banner has not yet been found but added that an investigation is ongoing.
