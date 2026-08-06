PM says Ottawa is 'loyal' to supply management system protecting dairy sector
Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government is "loyal" to the supply management system protecting Canada's dairy sector and is pointing to the Liberals' choice of candidate in an upcoming byelection as proof of that commitment.
Supply management has been cited by the U.S. as a key irritant in trade negotiations and President Donald Trump has complained repeatedly about the level of U.S. dairy farmers' access to Canada's market.
Taking questions from reporters Thursday after touring an aluminum facility in Saguenay, Que., Carney said the Liberals' choice of former dairy producer Daniel Gobeil to run in the Chicoutimi-Le Fjord byelection shows the government is "loyal" to supply management.
"I've been clear since the start of my campaign for the Liberal leadership … because I believe in supply management. It's important to stabilize prices for Canadian consumers and protect a way of life for small farms," Carney said in French.
"I'm more than happy that Mr. Gobeil is our candidate."
Gobeil has served as the chair of the Quebec dairy producers association and as a board member for the Dairy Farmers of Canada.
The Chicoutimi-Le Fjord byelection is set for Aug. 31. Former Conservative MP Richard Martel resigned the seat just before the summer after Carney appointed him to the Senate.
Carney's made his remarks on supply management as Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Janice Charette, chief trade negotiator, were in Washington for talks with U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer.
Thursday's meeting in the U.S. capital comes less than two weeks before Trump is set to hit Canada with another round of tariffs on a wide range of goods.
A readout from Global Affairs Canada said LeBlanc and Charette met with provincial and territorial ministers responsible for trade Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Canada-U.S. trade relations.
It said the pair "reiterated that Canada is engaging intensively with the United States to address outstanding trade issues to the mutual benefit of both countries."
The readout said LeBlanc and Charette, who both took part in the meeting virtually from Washington, reiterated the government's commitment to working closely with provinces and territories.
At a news conference in St. John's, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Carney for not yet securing a deal with the Americans.
"He promised he would have a deal by July 21, 2025. He promised he would have elbows up. He promised he'd negotiate a win. Still no win. Still no deal. Still no elbows, a year and a half later," Poilievre said.
"I don't understand the strategy of making concession after concession after concession before even getting to the negotiating table."
Poilievre specifically pointed to the government abandoning its digital service tax, agreeing to boost military spending and removing counter tariffs on the United States.
"Many of these things were going to have to happen," Poilievre continued.
"But why not bring them to the bargaining table and get something in return for them, rather than making every concession and then showing up empty-handed and in a position of weakness when we bargain?"
As Carney toured the aluminum plant Thursday, he spoke about the sector's struggles in the trade war with the United States.
"From the moment the United States imposed tariffs on aluminum, the price of aluminum in the United States quickly rose," Carney told reporters in French.
"It is not a good thing for anyone. It reduces competitiveness of American businesses and it's a challenge for our businesses."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2026.
— With files from Émilie Bergeron in Ottawa and Thomas Laberge in Chicoutimi, Que.
By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.