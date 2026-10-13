Poilievre heads to Detroit to push for tariff-free trade

Poilievre heads to U.S. to push tariff-free trade
Poilievre heads to U.S. to push tariff-free trade
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks about job losses during a press conference across the Hamilton Harbour from the Stelco steel production facility in Burlington, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Writer

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to be in Detroit today where he says he will advocate for tariff-free trade, with a focus on the auto sector. 

Poilievre is scheduled to hold a press conference in Windsor, Ont., before crossing the river to Detroit where he is scheduled to meet with business leaders and do American interviews. 

The trade war is a central piece in the U.S. midterm election race in Michigan, the heart the of the U.S. auto industry. 

Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers released a video last week saying "Canada is not our enemy" despite previous support for the tariffs.

In a debate last week with his Democratic opponent Abdul El-Sayed, Rogers said he wants to see a deal made with Canada and the current tariffs are too high. 

The U.S currently has a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian autos, which President Donald Trump has threatened to increase to 50 per cent on Jan. 1 in response to Canada's counter-tariffs. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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