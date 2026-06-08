Poilievre to prescribe new policies as an antidote for Alberta separation sentiment

Poilievre to discuss Alberta separation in Calgary
Poilievre to discuss Alberta separation in Calgary
A Canada flag, left, and an Alberta flag flap in the breeze with Wedge Mountain in the background in Kananaskis, Alta., on Monday, June 2, 2025. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to call for a shift in federal policies as an antidote for separatist sentiment in Alberta when he speaks in Calgary on Monday.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to call for a shift in federal policies as an antidote for separatist sentiment in Alberta.

Poilievre is set to speak in Calgary later today, and an excerpt of his speech was shared with The Canadian Press.

The party leader will argue in his speech that Albertans could benefit from changes that prioritize unblocking resources, building pipelines, respecting provincial autonomy and relieving taxpayers.

His address says separatist voices do not have an issue with fellow Canadians, but rather they "have a problem with the federal government."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said last month that her government will ask in October whether Albertans think the province should remain a part of Canada or begin the legal process to separate.

Poilievre said last month that he and his caucus will campaign across Alberta over the summer and encourage people to stay in "the Canadian family."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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