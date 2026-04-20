Postal workers start voting on 5-year contract

Postal workers start voting on 5-year contract, strike mandate after labour strife
Postal workers start voting on 5-year contract
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Canada Post workers start voting today on a five-year contract agreement that follows labour strife and their union leader urging they reject the deal.

The 55,000 employees represented by Canadian Union of Postal Workers can vote starting today until May 30 on whether to ratify an agreement with the Crown corporation.

Canada Post and the union have sparred over wages and structural changes to the postal service for more than two years, and workers have taken to the picket line multiple times.

Both sides have agreed not to engage in any strike or lockout activity while the ratification votes take place, though employees are also casting ballots on whether to authorize a strike mandate, in case they reject the contract.

While 60 per cent of the union board endorsed the contract saying it ensures job security, the union's president is asking members to reject the deal, saying it rolls back rights and compensation.

The Crown corporation has recorded more than $5 billion in losses since 2018, faced with a significant reduction in letter mail and growing competition for package delivery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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