Poutine Bars Are A Thing At Canadian Weddings & It's Reason Enough To Get Married (VIDEOS)
Want to say "I do" to fries, cheese curds and gravy?
If you love poutine (and honestly, who doesn’t?) and weddings, then you might want to brace yourself because there's a trend that combines the two.
Poutine bars are popping up at Canadian weddings all over the country, and they look seriously delicious.
To begin with, a poutine bar is exactly what it sounds like.
In September, TikTok user Amanda, who posts via the handle @livinglavidamanda, showcased the tasty trend in a video that has since received over 300,000 views.
The clip shows a wedding venue with a long table, which has separate servings of fries, cheese curds and gravy, allowing guests to essentially build their own poutine.
"So I went to a Canadian wedding and they had a poutine bar," she says in the clip, while helping herself to the fries and cheese curds, and then dousing it with warm gravy.
The best part about this trend is that the couple can customize the extras in so many different ways. In Amanda's video, there was also pulled pork that could be used as a poutine topping, so she added a bit of that too.
"Gotta get a a bit of everything," she says, mixing it all up. "Ten out of ten."
Clearly, she isn't the only one stoked about the idea either.
@livinglavidamanda
I be poutine fries on every wedding menu from now on 🍟 #foodie #foodblogger #foodies #foodtiktok #foodtok #poutine #OLAFLEX #DoritosDareToBeBurned #fyp
The TikTok has picked up almost 150 comments since it was originally posted, with many talking about how brilliant the concept is.
"OMG this is my DREAM," one person commented.
"I'm not Canadian, but if I ever have a wedding this is something that's going on the menu!!!" another added.
A lot of people agreed that they'd seen similar concepts at Canadian weddings, which means that poutine bars are officially a thing. And, hopefully, they're here to stay.
If you need any any further proof, Tiffany (@tiff.eats on TikTok) also shared a video of a poutine bar at a wedding.
This time around, the wedding featured French fries in individual boxes, bubbling gravy and a series of toppings like bacon bits, spring onions and, of course, cheese curds.
"You know it's a #Canadian wedding when there's a poutine bar," she jokes in the caption.
@tiff.eats
You know it’s a #Canadian wedding when there’s a #poutine bar 😆 #ohcanada #justcanadianthings #canadatiktok #weddingideas #toronto
And clearly, her followers agree.
"I'm getting married and divorcd as many times as humanly possibly just for this poutine bar," one person stated.
"I wasn't gonna get married but I might now," another agreed.
Many others agreed that poutine bars are a quintessentially Canadian wedding trend.
"I live in Quebec every wedding I go to has a poutine bar," somebody else said.
Canadian TikToker Kate, who posts wedding content via the account @katebialowas, also gave poutine bars a shoutout in a video on her "favourite wedding late night food options."
@katebialowas
Replying to @Emma Lessard rounding up your favourite wedding late night food options! #weddingfood #weddingfoodideas #weddinglatenightsnack #weddinglatenightbite #weddingplanningtiktok #weddingplanning2023 #2023brides #2024brides #bridesof2023 #bridesof2024
"Of course, being Canadian, I'm starting out with this poutine bar. If you don't know what poutine is, it's French fries with cheese and gravy and it's so delicious, especially for a late-night drunk food snack."
So if you're planning a wedding in the near future, or know someone who is, it might just be time to embrace the trend!
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.