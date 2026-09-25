Premier Ford not worried about Volkswagen battery plant delay

Premier not worried about VW battery plant delay
Premier not worried about VW battery plant delay
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a news conference to announce the construction of an electric vehicle battery production plant by Volkswagen Group’s battery company PowerCo SE in St. Thomas, Ontario Friday, April 21, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
Writer

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is not worried about a two-year delay in the opening of a massive Volkswagen electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario.

Volkswagen subsidiary PowerCo Canada says the delay at the $7-billion factory in St. Thomas, Ont., is due partially to a downshift in market demand on electric vehicles.

Ford says he is confident that what is set to be Canada's largest electric vehicle battery plant will be completed and operational within a few years.

He says the company has assured the province it will continue with the project. 

PowerCo also announced it has hired EllisDon as the general contractor for the next phase of construction.

The plant was announced in 2023, with the federal government committing $700 million in upfront capital costs to build the factory and Ontario kicking in $500 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

By Liam Casey | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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