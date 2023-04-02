This Quaint Mountain Village In New Mexico Has Breathtaking Scenery & It's A Hidden Gem
There are also so many outdoor adventures you can experience. 🗻
New Mexico has a wide range of small towns and picturesque cities that make up for the perfect family vacation or a weekend getaway with friends. The gorgeous mountains in this state are also home to a quaint village with breathtaking scenery.
Located just an hour away from Ruidoso, NM, and a little bit less than two hours from El Paso, TX, Cloudcroft is a New Mexican hidden gem where visitors can spend their weekend surrounded by the beautiful Lincoln National Forest.
With 480,000 acres of open forest, outdoor lovers can find paradise in this town of the Land of Enchantment which offers activities like hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, camping, bird watching, and fishing.
During the winter months, Cloudcroft becomes a snowy wonderland where you can go ice skating, skiing, and inner tubing.
However, if you’re not for an outdoorsy adventure and would love to relax with a gorgeous view, this small village is home to unique shops and tasty restaurants. For the foodies, there are different cafés, bbq spots, and the popular Cloudcroft Brewing Company.
The area is also filled with little local shops like thrift stores, art galleries, jewelry boutiques, souvenirs, and wine shops.
If you want to make your trip for longer than a day, Cloudcroft is the ideal place to find either a hotel, an RV resort, camping sites, or a beautiful wood cabin that will keep you cozy all night.
Cloudcroft is definitely the perfect place to disconnect from the busy city life and spend some time enjoying the astonishing New Mexican nature, making new and fresh memories.
