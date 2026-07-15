Quebec and Alberta announce plan to work together to deploy AI in government

Quebec and Alberta announce AI partnership
Quebec and Alberta announce AI partnership
Quebec Treasury Board President France-Elaine Duranceau is sworn in at the legislature in Quebec City Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

The Quebec and Alberta governments plan to work together to implement artificial intelligence in public administration. 

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec minister of cybersecurity and digital technology, announced the agreement Tuesday alongside Nate Glubish, Alberta minister of technology and innovation. 

The agreement will span five years and includes no financial engagement, but rather a sharing of knowledge between both administrations. 

Duranceau says the initiative will build on each province’s expertise to create a more effective state. 

Glubish highlighted Alberta’s AI initiatives and presented them as a way to increase speed and reduce costs. 

Alberta has leaned into AI and is the centre of Canada's emerging data centre landscape, according to recent research out of York University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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