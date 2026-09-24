Quebec City man accused of planning a chemical attack to benefit ISIS group

Quebec man in court on terrorism charges
Quebec man in court on terrorism charges
RCMP personnel are seen during an active investigation in Montreal on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov The Canadian Press
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Police say a Quebec City resident is facing charges related to an alleged plan to commit a terrorist act on behalf of the Islamic State group.

RCMP arrested 24-year-old Louay Angoud on Wednesday following an investigation that began in April.

The federal police force says the suspect allegedly intended to carry out at least one attack in Canada on behalf of ISIS.

Cpl. Martina Pillarova says Angoud allegedly communicated online with members of the group and took steps to carry out an attack.

Pillarova says the suspect allegedly claimed that he knew how to make a chemical weapon that he wanted to use to poison Canadian citizens.

The officer says there was no imminent danger to the public because the suspect was not in possession of the materials he would have needed to carry out his alleged plan. 

Police say Angoud is not a Canadian citizen and has no legal status in the country. He also has no criminal record. 

He is facing charges of using or possessing property for terrorist purposes, committing an offence for the benefit of a terrorist group, participating in the activity of a terrorist group, and carrying a weapon with dangerous intent — in this case, a knife.

The charges he faces carry prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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