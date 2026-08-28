Halifax man accused of threatening to bomb U.S. Consulate not ready to pursue bail

Bail delayed in U.S. Consulate bomb threat case
Bail delayed in U.S. Consulate bomb threat case
Responding to a bomb threat, police direct people to evacuate at the intersection of Barrington Street and Duke Street, in downtown Halifax, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens
Writer

The lawyer for a man accused of threatening to bomb the U.S. Consulate in Halifax earlier this month says his client is not ready to seek bail. 

Ali Assakereh was arrested on Aug. 10 for allegedly placing a propane tank and flammable liquids in his car and parking near the consulate, shutting down a section of downtown Halifax. 

The 54-year-old is facing several charges, including an offence that deals with threats against internationally protected people that's considered terrorist activity. 

Assakereh’s legal aid lawyer told the court today that he’s been working with the accused’s family on a bail plan, but it won’t be ready for some time. 

Assakereh has agreed to remain in custody and his lawyer will inform the court when, and if, he’s ready to pursue bail. 

He’s scheduled back in court on Sept. 10 to enter a plea and inform the court of his choice of trial format.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026.

By Devin Stevens | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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