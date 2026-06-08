Quebec municipalities and environmentalists say province's water reserves are at risk
A group of environmental organizations and municipalities is worried that Quebec’s groundwater reserves are dwindling as the province consumes more water than is being replenished.
Quebec holds three per cent of the world’s renewable freshwater reserves.
Environmental groups like Eau Secours say climate change and urban sprawl are threatening this supply.
The groups are calling on the government to trigger a provincewide evaluation and increase regulation.
The groups told the provincial environment minister in a letter that those most affected will be farmers and residents in rural areas who depend on groundwater for daily consumption.
Quebec Environment Minister Pascale Déry says she needs more data before commenting on the issue.
According to the Canadian Climate Institute, climate change has made droughts more frequent and severe worldwide, making it harder to replenish natural water reserves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.
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