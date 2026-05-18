Quebec Premier Fréchette, French President Macron discuss opportunities in Paris

Quebec premier, French president meet in Paris
Quebec premier, French president meet in Paris
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Elysée Palace in Paris, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
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Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Monday.

During their meeting, Macron said Quebec has the potential to contribute in several areas, including research, artificial intelligence and strategic fields. 

Fréchette also took part earlier in a roundtable with French officials and business leaders focused on critical and strategic minerals. 

She presented Quebec as a trusted partner for France and Europe, highlighting its resource base and 28 identified critical minerals. 

The discussions come as Europe moves to ramp up defence spending, while Quebec aims to position itself to benefit from the expected rise in defence-related investments.

Fréchette is in France until Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2026.

By Thomas Laberge | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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