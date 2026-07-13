Quebec announces plan to train more aerospace workers as demand surges
Quebec's economy minister is announcing a series of initiatives aimed at training more aerospace workers.
Bernard Drainville revealed the plans north of Montreal in Mirabel, which is home to a major aerospace hub.
He announced that a technical college in Longueuil, the École nationale d’aérotechnique, will increase its enrolment capacity by 70 per cent in its aircraft mechanics and avionics programs.
In the longer term, the government also plans to establish a second campus on Montreal's North Shore.
A new vocational training program will also be launched at Bombardier’s facilities in Montreal, and a second in Mirabel, near the airport and several aerospace companies.
These will initially be pilot projects but are expected to become permanent in the fall of 2027.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.
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