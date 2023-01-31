A School Bus Driver Won Thousands From A Cheap Scratch-Off & Here’s How She Plans To Spend It
She only spent $5 for the winning lottery ticket.
A lucky school bus driver just won thousands after purchasing a $5 puzzle lottery ticket at a convenience store in North Carolina.
The winning Cashword Multiplier ticket — a puzzle game where the purchaser has to scratch off and find complete words — was sold to Paula Harris, the fortunate driver, at a Speedway location in the small town of Ayden, NC, with a prize of $150,000.
"I love crossword puzzles," Harris told lottery officials. "They are my favorite."
According to the lottery website powerball.us.org, the store will also benefit from selling the ticket, as it will receive a bonus of $1,500.
After state and federal taxes and collecting her prize on January 27, Harris took home a total of $106,876 she plans to use for two specific things, a FOX5 news report states.
First, the school bus driver plans to pay off his mortgage, and second, he wants to use the rest of the money to help out his kids.
According to FOX5, North Carolina lottery sales from scratch-off tickets help raise millions of dollars daily spent on education. Additionally, state officials provided a total of $30 million in grants using money raised by the lottery to help build an elementary school in Warren County.
North Carolina has one of the youngest lottery systems in the United States as it was established in 2005, a powerball.us.org report says.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.