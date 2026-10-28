I ranked Canada's biggest airports on the things travellers actually care about
Who comes out on top when we're judging walkability and vibes? ✈️
Canada's biggest airports each have their own way of making your travel day either painless or unnecessarily annoying.
After years of flying through Toronto Pearson, Vancouver International, Montréal-Trudeau and Calgary International, there are certain things I care about way more than which airport has the nicest architecture.
How long will security take? How annoying is it to get downtown? Can someone pick me up without entering the seventh circle of hell? Will my Starbucks order take 45 minutes?
So, I gave Canada's four biggest airports report cards for the things I actually care about when I'm travelling.
How brutal is it to get there?
Vancouver: A+
YVR is technically in Richmond, but the Canada Line makes that almost irrelevant. You can walk out of the airport, get directly on the SkyTrain and be downtown in about 25 minutes. No shuttle to the train, no transfer, no sitting in traffic wondering why you didn't just stay home. In my opinion, it's one of the easiest major Canadian airports to get in and out of.
Toronto: A
Pearson is nowhere near downtown Toronto, but I have to give credit where it's due: the UP Express is great. It runs directly from Pearson to Union Station in about 25 to 28 minutes, with trains every 15 minutes. The only annoying part is that the station is at Terminal 1, so Terminal 3 passengers have to take the Terminal Link first.
Montreal: C
YUL isn't outrageously far from downtown, but getting there is more annoying than it should be. The 747 bus runs, but the full downtown route takes roughly 45 to 70 minutes, depending on traffic. There is a shorter route to Lionel-Groulx Metro station that takes around 30 to 35 minutes, but that still means transferring if downtown is your final destination.
Calgary: C-
YYC isn't ridiculously far from downtown geographically, but compared with Vancouver and Toronto, the lack of a direct rail connection hurts. There are public bus options, but if you're visiting and don't want to navigate buses with luggage, you're probably calling an Uber or getting in a cab. Not a disaster — just not particularly convenient.
How stressful is security?
Vancouver: A+
When I checked YVR's live wait times, the airport reported mostly zero-minute waits for domestic, international and U.S.-bound security. Obviously, that changes depending on when you're flying, but across all three checkpoints — Vancouver was the fastest of the four airports when I checked.
I've had NEXUS for a while, and recently I've noticed that the NEXUS lane at YVR is almost the same speed as the regular lanes, which obviously is annoying. Why am I paying to have a card with a terrible photo of me from the ninth grade, only to get through security at the same speed as the rest of you?
But, this might just mean that the regular security line is just annoyingly efficient.
Calgary: A
Shockingly, Calgary was basically neck-and-neck with Vancouver. When I checked, YYC was reporting waits of under five minutes for domestic, international and U.S.-bound passengers.
This could very well be that, among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Calgary has the least sex appeal. Not its fault, just less foot traffic. I feel like Calgary is less of an international traveller's destination, but they have the Canadian commuter flights on lock — and apparently the security lines too.
Toronto: C
Pearson was a much more mixed bag. When I checked, Canadian and international security waits ranged from 0 to 15 minutes, depending on the terminal and checkpoint.
For U.S.-bound passengers, posted waits were 16 to 20 minutes at Terminal 1, and 26 to 30 minutes at Terminal 3 — though Pearson notes those numbers combine CATSA security and U.S. customs processing.
Its reputation precedes it. If I make it through Pearson security without sweating, I've forgotten something.
Montreal: C-
In my experience, YUL is either extremely efficient or absolutely brutal, depending on where you're going. When I checked online, domestic and international security had a posted wait of just six minutes. U.S.-bound security? Thirty-one minutes.
I've always found security in Montreal relatively chill. Sure, they'll organize you and file you in, but no one is screaming at you to take your laptop out of your bag like a drill sergeant — and I think that attitude makes everything feel a lot smoother (albeit slower, sometimes).
Unless, apparently, you're going to the United States.
How much walking are we talking?
Everyone loves to brag about getting in 10,000 steps until those steps are at the airport when you have a connecting flight in 15 minutes, and you gotta book it from gate A to Z.
Vancouver: A
YVR is a big airport that somehow doesn't feel like one. The domestic and international terminals are connected, there are moving walkways throughout the terminal, and the airport actually puts estimated walking times on its maps so you can see how screwed you are before you start running.
I've definitely had long walks at YVR, but I've never had one where I started questioning whether I was still inside the same airport.
Calgary: B
YYC is more spread out than it looks, especially once you start moving between concourses, but it has moving walkways and its own navigation system that guides you through the terminal.
It's not particularly confusing; it's just one of those airports where your gate can look reasonably close on the screen and then somehow be a 15-minute walk away.
Toronto: C
Pearson is enormous, and although it's pretty easy to navigate, "easy to navigate" doesn't mean close.
I've had connections at Pearson where I've basically had to do the Terry Fox run from one gate to another. There are moving walkways, escalators and plenty of signs, but none of those things change the fact that sometimes your next gate is apparently in Manitoba.
Montreal: D
YUL is my personal nightmare when it comes to walkability. Gates are often at the end of these incredibly long hallways that leave you with nothing around you, and every few minutes you convince yourself you must have somehow walked past your gate and ended up in the Backrooms.
Maybe it's the renovations, maybe it's the layout, maybe I just keep getting assigned the worst gates at Montréal-Trudeau, but if my boarding pass has a gate at the far end of the terminal, I'm mentally preparing for a pilgrimage.
What are the vibes for a layover?
Vancouver: A+
Everyone loves Vancouver Airport, and I'm unfortunately no exception. There are water features, Indigenous art, giant windows, lots of natural light and enough wood and stone everywhere that it occasionally feels more like a spa than somewhere you're waiting to board an Air Canada flight.
It's clean, relatively calm, and pretty much the exact opposite of the sterile, soulless hellscape that is Toronto Pearson.
Calgary: B
The vibe here is top-notch simply because of the people in the airport. It's just chill. I have never been cut off at any airport bar at YYC, so even though the architecture is completely forgettable, this has made all the difference vibes-wise.
Toronto: F
Terrible vibe. Pearson is huge, sterile and somehow always makes me feel like I'm late, even when I'm not. I've had some of the most stressful connections of my life there, and the entire airport has the energy of a hospital corridor where everyone is late for an appointment.
Montreal: I (for Incomplete)
YUL is undergoing serious renovations right now, including an expansion project that's changing parts of the terminal, so I don't think it's fair to judge the finished product yet.
As it stands, I like some parts, but others feel like you're walking down a hallway that may never, ever end. More to be revealed, I suppose.
How comfy is it for lounging around?
At some point during every sufficiently long layover, I start doing the math on whether paying $65 to sit in a slightly nicer chair and eat unlimited cheese is a financially responsible decision. When choosing which airport to fly through, you have to consider where you'll be the least-miserable if you're stuck waiting out a long delay.
For this section, I'm looking at airport lounges that regular travellers can pay to access — not just those reserved for business-class passengers or people who collect airline status like it's a full-time job. I'm focusing on public-pay options that are relatively easy to access.
Vancouver: A
Vancouver International Airport does pretty well here. It has four standard Plaza Premium Lounge locations serving domestic, international, and U.S.-bound passengers, so you have an option regardless of where you're flying. You don't need to fly with a specific airline or have a premium ticket to access them, either.
Depending on the location, you can expect spots to charge up your electronics (so you don't have to enter the Hunger Games of public-area plugs), food and drinks, Wi-Fi and comfortable seating. The international terminal also has a Plaza Premium First lounge for those seeking a more upscale experience.
The catch? Plaza Premium's online booking page lists standard lounge prices starting at $68. Plaza Premium First starts at $127, so you'll pay considerably more for the upgraded experience.
That's not exactly cheap for a place to sit, but when you're three hours into a six-hour layover, you might decide it's worth it.
Montreal: B
Montréal-Trudeau has several lounge options, although eligibility and access depend on where you're flying. For travellers willing to pay out of pocket, Aspire is the go-to option.
The two Aspire lounge options advertise entry starting at around $60 per person. Amenities include food, drinks and comfortable seating.
Plaza Premium Group also operates an Air France lounge in the international departures area. However, Air France and KLM passengers have access priority, so it's worth checking the entry conditions before counting on it.
Other lounges at YUL have their own access requirements, which makes Montreal a little less straightforward for travellers who just want to pay to get in. The options are there, but you'll want to check the fine print before heading to the airport, which isn't ideal.
Calgary: A
Calgary International Airport has a surprisingly solid lounge selection, including WestJet's Elevation Lounge and three Aspire lounges serving domestic, U.S., and international departures.
The WestJet Elevation Lounge offers access for $65 for people flying any airline, and access for $59 if you're with WestJet. It has the classic amenities: food, drinks, seating, and Wi-Fi. It's located in the domestic departures area, so it isn't an option for passengers departing directly to the U.S.
Toronto: A+
After looking at all these lounge options, it's clear that most are around the same price and have similar amenities, so it comes down to quantity — and YYZ has quantity. The Plaza Premium website lists six airport lounges in multiple departure areas, starting around $65 for two hours.
I don't particularly enjoy Pearson, but I'll say this: there are plenty of ways to pay to stop feeling like you're at Pearson.
How annoying it is to pick someone up?
Vancouver: A+
Vancouver actually has this one down. It has a very accessible parking garage that is right beside the entrances. There is also an idling zone if you're just waiting to pick someone up. I grew up in Vancouver and have never once been stuck in traffic in the loop trying to leave the airport.
Calgary: A
Calgary is similarly painless. There's a free cellphone waiting lot, so you can just sit there until whoever you're picking up is actually outside instead of doing 14 increasingly aggressive laps around arrivals.
Montreal: A
Montreal's CellParc lets you wait for free for up to two hours, which is honestly extremely generous. If the person you're picking up can't get their sh*t together and make it outside within two hours of landing, that's between them and God.
Toronto: C
Pearson also has cellphone waiting areas and short-term pickup options, so the infrastructure itself isn't bad. The problem is that you're still driving around Pearson. One wrong turn and suddenly you're merging onto a highway, and the person you're picking up is calling to tell you they've been standing at arrivals for 20 minutes.
And the winner is...
🥇 YVR
🥈 YYC
🥉 YUL
4️⃣ YYZ
After tallying up my extremely scientific report cards, Vancouver wins by a landslide. YVR got an A+ in almost every category, with walkability being the biggest con.
Calgary comes in second, which honestly surprised me. It might not be the easiest airport to get downtown from, but it's fast, relatively painless, and apparently hard to have a bad time in.
Montreal takes third, although I'm giving it a slight pass while YUL finishes its renovations.
And in last place: Toronto Pearson. It has great transportation into the city and a surprisingly good lounge situation, but no amount of free Lavazza can undo an F in vibes.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.