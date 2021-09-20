Trending Tags

RBC Credit Card Holders Can Get A Free DashPass Subscription & Here’s How

Premium cardholders get a 12-month subscription, while non-premium cardholders get three months.

RBC Credit Card Holders Can Get A Free DashPass Subscription & Here’s How
@hungry.yyc | Instagram, @eriniscraving | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Dining out on a patio can be fun but in this heat, many of us prefer ordering in and enjoying a nice meal at home with the AC blasting.

No matter what neighbourhood you live in, there are endless meal options whether you're craving Thai, Italian, sushi or pizza. Ordering in, especially if it's more than once a week, can really put a dent in your wallet.

Luckily, RBC customers don't have to worry about hefty delivery fees. RBC and DoorDash have teamed up to give eligible credit cardholders exciting new perks through DashPass, DoorDash's new subscription program.

You can get a free 12-month DashPass subscription — a $120 value — with your Premium RBC Credit Card. This means no matter what you order or where it's from, your delivery fee will be $0 for the entire year.

Not only that, you get access to monthly DoorDash promotions and can earn 5% back in DashPass credits when you place orders for pick-up.

All remaining credit cardholders (like the RBC Cashback Mastercard or the Signature RBC Rewards Visa) can enjoy a three-month free DashPass subscription and save an average of $5 per order when paying with your RBC credit card.

DoorDash has grown rapidly over the last year and a half, and besides gourmet burgers, vegan pasta and sushi platters, you can also order snacks from convenience stores like 7-11. On a rainy day when you're too comfy to get out of bed, you can have your favourite Ben & Jerry's ice cream delivered to your door for FREE.

If you're a major foodie and want to continue exploring new restaurants in your neighbourhood, it's a deal too good to pass up. You can redeem your DashPass subscription offer in three easy steps online.

To learn more about how you can enjoy a DashPass subscription as an RBC credit cardholder, visit RBC's website.

H&M Is Having A 60%-Off Sale In Canada & You Can Find Some Super Cute Fall Clothes

My cart is officially full. 👋

@hm | Instagram, @hm | Instagram

If you're still building up your wardrobe for fall 2021 in Canada (and have already picked up a staple shacket and a new bag), then you're in luck! You can get up to 60% off of thousands of products at H&M right now, including some seriously cute fall clothes.

This Convertible Coffee Table From Amazon Canada Is Perfect If You Love To WFH On Your Couch

It's currently on sale and you can get 15% off!

Amazon Canada

Since the pandemic forced many Canadians to work from home, a lot of us got used to it, in fact, most of us want to continue working remotely indefinitely.

23 Canadian Brands You Probably Didn't Know Were Founded Right Here At Home

From shiny jewelry to firm mattresses and everything in between! 🇨🇦

@herschelsupply | Instagram, @arcteryx | Instagram

Canada is known for its crazy winters and mega-artists like Drake and Justin Bieber, but one thing it doesn't get enough recognition for is its amazing roster of lifestyle and apparel brands.

Starbucks Canada Has A One-Time BOGO Deal On Drinks For Select App Users

A great excuse to try the new Apple Crisp Macchiato.

@starbuckscanada | Instagram, @starbuckscanada | Instagram

If you love Starbucks Canada and love free drinks, you'll be happy to know the coffee chain's BOGO deal is back! Now until September 20, when eligible customers* buy any handcrafted drink, they'll get a second one free.

