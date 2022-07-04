Rebel Wilson Says She Gained Some Weight On Vacation & She Had The Best Reaction To It
"Be the best version of you."
Rebel Wilson is living her best life, and she's not letting a few extra pounds bring her down.
The 42-year-old actress, who has been spreading body-positive messages since her weight loss, took to Instagram over the weekend to let fans know that she'd regained a few pounds on vacation -- and that she's totally OK with that.
"I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much."
Wilson also shared a photo of herself standing by the pool in a pink and white swimsuit, and revealed in the caption that she gained 3 kilograms (6.7 pounds) on her holiday.
"But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself," she wrote.
Wilson spent her vacation at a resort in Belek, Turkey with girlfriend Ramona Agruma, her Instagram photos show.
The actress has become more open about her health journey after dropping approximately 80 pounds since 2020, which she declared to be her "summer of health."
She's said that emotional eating has been a factor for her over the years, and that motherhood helped inspire her to drop some pounds and change her lifestyle so she could freeze her eggs.
Now she's encouraging people to do what works best for them -- and not to be too hard on themselves in the process.
"Be the best version of you," she wrote on her Instagram.