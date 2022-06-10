Rebel Wilson Just Came Out On Instagram & Says She's Found Her 'Disney Princess'
Love is love!
Love is in the air for Rebel Wilson!
On Thursday, the Senior Year actress came out and posted a picture on her Instagram with her new love, Ramona Agruma.
The two are pictured smiling alongside each other, and Wilson used her caption to let everyone know that after some time in the dating game, she has finally found someone special.
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she said in her caption.
A friend told People that "Rebel is in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."
When Wilson spoke to the outlet in May, she briefly gave details about her love interest and she didn't reveal who it was. At the time, she said that she had been "set up" by a friend.
The couple was spotted together a few times in the past few months, including at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and the Super Bowl, reports the Daily Mail.
Wilson also mentioned to People that the relationship feels "healthy," compared to past ones.
"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship," she said.
The actress also recently opened up about her physical well-being and 2020 being her "Year of Health."
With good health and a new love, she seems to be having an amazing 2022 and a great Pride month!