NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
rebel wilson

Rebel Wilson Just Came Out On Instagram & Says She's Found Her 'Disney Princess'

Love is love!

Global Staff Writer
Rebel Wilson. Right: Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Rebel Wilson. Right: Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

@rebelwilson | Instagram

Love is in the air for Rebel Wilson!

On Thursday, the Senior Year actress came out and posted a picture on her Instagram with her new love, Ramona Agruma.

The two are pictured smiling alongside each other, and Wilson used her caption to let everyone know that after some time in the dating game, she has finally found someone special.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she said in her caption.

A friend told People that "Rebel is in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."

When Wilson spoke to the outlet in May, she briefly gave details about her love interest and she didn't reveal who it was. At the time, she said that she had been "set up" by a friend.

The couple was spotted together a few times in the past few months, including at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and the Super Bowl, reports the Daily Mail.

Wilson also mentioned to People that the relationship feels "healthy," compared to past ones.

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship," she said.

The actress also recently opened up about her physical well-being and 2020 being her "Year of Health."

With good health and a new love, she seems to be having an amazing 2022 and a great Pride month!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...