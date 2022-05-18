Rebel Wilson Revealed Why She Dropped Weight & 'Emotional Eating' Was Her Biggest Obstacle
A lot of it was mental.
Rebel Wilson opened up about her health journey and how motherhood was the inspiration behind her drop in weight, while also sharing that "emotional eating" was an obstacle.
The actress says she lost about 80 pounds after turning 2020 into her "Year of Health," and she recently spoke to People about the change ahead of her new Netflix movie, Senior Year.
"It was about dealing with the emotional issues that caused me to emotionally eat, and that's a process. You cry a lot, analyze things," she said. "I'd never done that before."
Wilson shared that she has polycystic ovarian syndrome, and she decided to lose weight after her fertility doctor told her in 2019 that she'd have a "much better chance" of freezing her eggs if she did so.
"He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier," she said.
She added that she's still an advocate for body positivity.
"You want to celebrate all body types but I also want to encourage people to be healthy."
It's not the first time the Senior Year actress has spoken candidly about her emotional eating obstacles.
She also went on the Drew Barrymore Show to talk about her "year of health," and how much it's changed her life.
"I think what I mainly suffer from is emotional eating, and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally, and there is a lot of stressful stuff that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like, eating doughnuts," she said.
"So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that, and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth."
What hasn't changed is Wilson's sense of humor throughout the process.