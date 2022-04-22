Rupi Kaur Responded To The ‘Milk & Honey’ Book Banning In Texas & She Says It's 'Scary'
The poet goes on tour this May.
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur's 'Milk and Honey' book was officially banned in Texas schools this year after years of parents and lawmakers calling for the ban.
Kaur spoke with ABC News Live Wednesday night to react to the book's boycott, which she feels is "scary" for young girls all around the world.
"It's so unfortunate and kind of disturbing just to see the way those poems about our experiences—about the abuse that we endure—are now the reason that this book is being banned," Kaur said. Kaur wants to work with librarians to find a way to get the book back into libraries.
Tuesday night, she took to Instagram to share an official response to the ban in Texas and Oregon, stating she's sad young people can no longer find refuge in her book. She even shared a quote from an Oregonian librarian who wants to keep 'Milk and Honey' in her library believing that children have a right to learn about issues with sexual violence.
Her post received 600,000 views, and an endless flow of commenters that were mostly supportive sharing the affect 'Milk and Honey' had on them; noting the book helped them during a difficult time where they had nothing else to turn to. However, some commenters shared their outrage that the book was banned.
The poet is set to go on a world tour this summer, and as of right now, her three stops in Texas this June are still happening. Tickets can be found here.