Nurses Can Buy A Home In These High-Paying US Cities & 5 Are In California
The Golden State seems to be where the gold is at!
Medical field professionals are one of the luckiest when it comes to buying a new home. A recent study published in September by marketplace StorageCafe found that medical specialists — including nurses — can afford to purchase a house almost anywhere in the U.S. Yes, including California.
According to the report that studied the best states for home purchase according to people's professions, buying a property is not much of a worry for medical professionals considering the high salaries they earn. Anesthesiologists, dermatologists, and cardiologists, among others, earn an average of $300K a year.
While nurses don’t make as much as doctors, their income is still considered high, allowing them to buy a residence in many of the metropolitan areas analyzed during the research. However, researchers noticed that some places pay nurses better than others.
Of the highest-paying best metros where nurses can acquire a house, California’s Sacramento, Roseville, Arden, and Arcade made the top of the list with an average income of $136,246 per year. On the other hand, New Haven, CT, came in number ten with an average salary of $90,889 per year.
Here's the full list:
- Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA, with an average income of $136, 246
- Fresno, CA, with an average income of $121,524
- Stockton-Lodi, CA, with an average income of $120,436
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA, with an average income of $114,079
- Bakersfield, CA, with an average income of $109,232
- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA, with an average income of $93,721
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, with an average income of $92,385
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV, with an average income of $92,177
- Worcester, MA-CT, with an average income of $91,501
- New Haven, CT, with an average income of $90,889
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurses are paid a median of $77,600 per year in America. In 2022, U.S. homes sold for a median price of $440,300.
So, moving and finding a nurse job in the metro areas previously mentioned could be something to consider.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.